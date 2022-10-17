Broncos announce a series of roster changes ahead of Chargers game

The Denver Broncos have activated three players from injured reserve on Monday. Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and star safety Justin Simmons were all activated from IR. They have also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and veteran safety Anthony Harris off the practice squad.

All five players could see the field for Denver on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers tonight.

This weekend, the Broncos released one of the two long snappers competing to take the spot for Jacob Bobenmoyer who was lost for the season, so it was obvious they would be activating rookie long snapper Mitchell Fraboni ahead of this game. Harris is an eight-year veteran who played most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in Week 5 for the Broncos.

The biggest news is the return of Justin Simmons to the lineup. With upstart Caden Sterns out this week, Denver had some need to fill the gap at safety. Simmons is an all-pro type player and should provide an instant boost to the back end of the defense against a strong passing team in Justin Herbert and the Chargers.