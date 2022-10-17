Broncos projected starting offensive line could be a concern vs Chargers

The Denver Broncos have had a revolving door along their offensive line this season as injuries piled up all over the place through the first five games. Losing Garett Bolles for the season was a huge blow too, but looking over the projected starters tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers shows one potential piece of good news.

Per sources, Broncos projected offensive line tonight: LT Anderson, LG Risner, C Cushenberry, RG Meinerz, RT Fleming.

Billy Turner working his way to swing OT. Meinerz missed prev 4 games with hamstring. Anderson 1st start for Bolles. Risner recovers from back issue. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 17, 2022

That good news being the return of Quinn Meinerz. We covered last week why it was long past time Graham Glasgow saw the bench as the Broncos run game had completed collapsed on the right side after Meinerz went down with a hamstring injury several weeks ago.

The other piece of the puzzle was how Denver planned to replace Bolles. It looks like Calvin Anderson will lock down the right side with Cam Fleming taking over the right tackle spot. It appears Billy Turner is healthy go, but he doesn’t quite have the starter job locked down. Last week, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett all but confirmed they prefer Fleming over Turner at this point in time.

“We’re going to work through that this week,” Hackett said when asked who would start at RT in Week 6. “We want to see practice. We want to see everybody. Cam [Fleming] has done a really good job for us up to this point. Calvin [Anderson] has stepped in and did a really nice job last week. Billy [Turner] started to come back from his injury. We’re going to need everybody. Somehow someway, we’re going to need everybody. We’ll try to field the best five we can.”

The best five, according to the coaching staff, will be starting today with a healthier Billy Turner potentially get a few snaps in there as a rotational tackle in this game. The biggest concern will be how well Anderson and Fleming hold up against the Chargers’ pass rush. It might be a good idea for Hackett to push the run game heavily early on.