 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers gameday inactives: Week 6

The Denver Broncos have a surprise on their inactives list as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers tonight. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A surprise in today’s gameday inactives from the Denver Broncos. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a healthy scratch as the team activated rookie Greg Dulcich off of injured reserve. This could be a sign the team intends to find a trade partner soon for Albert O, so keep your eyes peeled ahead of the deadline.

Damarri Mathis will also get the start today opposite Pat Surtain despite Michael Ojemudia back form IR as well. Denver also got Justin Simmons back, which was good because Caden Sterns is inactive tonight with an injury of his own.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without Keenan Allen. That should make things a bit easier in the secondary for the Broncos’ defense. Here are the full gameday inactives for both teams tonight.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Jalen Virgil WR
Darius Phillips CB
Caden Sterns S
Delarrin Turner-Yell S
Josey Jewell ILB
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Eyioma Uwazurike DL

Chargers inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Keenan Allen WR
Corey Linsley C
Easton Stick QB
Isaiah Spiller RB
JT Woods S
Christian Covington DL
Richard Rodgers TE

In This Stream

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers - Everything we know

View all 33 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...