Broncos vs. Chargers gameday inactives: Week 6

A surprise in today’s gameday inactives from the Denver Broncos. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a healthy scratch as the team activated rookie Greg Dulcich off of injured reserve. This could be a sign the team intends to find a trade partner soon for Albert O, so keep your eyes peeled ahead of the deadline.

Damarri Mathis will also get the start today opposite Pat Surtain despite Michael Ojemudia back form IR as well. Denver also got Justin Simmons back, which was good because Caden Sterns is inactive tonight with an injury of his own.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without Keenan Allen. That should make things a bit easier in the secondary for the Broncos’ defense. Here are the full gameday inactives for both teams tonight.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Jalen Virgil WR Darius Phillips CB Caden Sterns S Delarrin Turner-Yell S Josey Jewell ILB Albert Okwuegbunam TE Eyioma Uwazurike DL