If it were up to Twitter, Nathaniel Hackett would be a goner in Denver

After a Broncos’ win, Twitter is fun.

After a loss, it’s a dumpster fire.

Which also describes what many fans in Broncos Country think about this team following the 19-16 OT loss to division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Between the poor play calling, the awful third-down conversion rate and the complete lack of scoring, there was very little to love about the offense (after the first quarter) but a lot to be angry about.

Broncos last 3 drives:



— Run, run, incompletion

— Run, run, incompletion

— Run, run, incompletion



All ended in punts. pic.twitter.com/6N0OdJ9HDB — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 18, 2022

The amount of HS level basic stuff the Broncos offense struggles with blows my mind — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 18, 2022

Run it twice and gain 9 yds. Then you think it’s a good idea to let Russ throw it on 3rd and 1 He’s been abysmal since starting 10-10 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2022

Unbelievable. This is just unforgivable. How many games is Hackett going to lose because he won’t just run the damn ball on 3rd/4th and short. — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 18, 2022

Russ was 3-11 for 15 yards in the 2nd half. Make that make sense — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson threw into double coverage and about 7 yards short of Jerry Jeudy… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 18, 2022

Russ WTF, T.E standing in front of you — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2022

The good news is the Broncos' draft position in the first round is getting better with each loss.



Oh. wait ... — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) October 18, 2022

If the #Chargers win this game, I'll immediately point to the #Broncos inability to get off the field on 3rd down. Incredible — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) October 18, 2022

There’s only so many things you can say about a team that continues to do this over and over.



They simply don’t know how to win football games. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 18, 2022

But it wasn’t all bad, either.

At least not the entire game. In fact, it started out quite awesome, actually.

The first-quarter touchdown drive had fans getting hopeful that the offense really had figured it out and Russell Wilson was going to be “The Old Russ Wilson” and not just the old Russell Wilson.

When you let Russ cook and throw past the LOS good things happen — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) October 18, 2022

Denver came into tonight averaging 15 points a GAME.



The Broncos had 13 points in the first half alone.



Drastic improvement. Ten different Broncos caught passes. 3 pass plays of more than 35 yeards. Wilson notched a 122.9 rating on 12-of-17 passing for 173 yards and a TD. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 18, 2022

And the defense once again hung in until the end, doing its job to keep an explosive offense from running away from the score.

Great start for the Denver Defense. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 18, 2022

Another stop by the Broncos' defense.



They've been otherworldly tonight. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 18, 2022

Surtain is such a stud. — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 18, 2022

Credit to the #Broncos defense...they haven't quit on this game — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) October 18, 2022

There were some highly suspect calls by the refs too - and some that possibly changed the score, even if they may not have changed the outcome.

QBs shouldn’t be allowed to do that flip to the RB if you want to protect them on roughing calls the way the NFL does. Why wouldn’t a DL come in and try to blast Herbert the next time he’s trying to resist being sacked while wrapped up like that? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 18, 2022

But this loss hurt.

After a hot start and a defense that just. kept. bringing. it. ... overcoming this kind of play calling may also be getting to the locker room.

And that would mean that any hope for the team turning this around could be a pipe dream.

I've known/covered Justin Simmons for the last seven seasons.



Don't think I've ever seen him that down or lost for words after a loss.



Can tell how much it hurts these guys. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 18, 2022

Baron Browning: “Any stat we could have as a defense don’t mean s***” because the team didn’t win. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 18, 2022

The locker room may be lost. https://t.co/4OttcFry3q — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 18, 2022

If the coach has lost the locker room, his job is doomed no matter what - but it could be sooner rather than later.

Even #FireHackett was trending on Twitter.

In Week 6!

He needs to vacate his job immediately — Braxton Poe (@soonerbp3) October 18, 2022

Fire Hackett now — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) October 18, 2022

Fire Nathaniel Hackett.



Fire the special teams coach.



Get Russ to the eye doctor.



Get a new O-Line coach.



It’s over. — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 18, 2022

How does an NFL offense manage to consistently look so overmatched?



Fire Hackett tomorrow. Seriously. This is embarrassing. Every single game, we can’t move the ball in the second half. This clueless clown has zero idea what to do and it’s painfully obvious. Fire him. — Mile High Parlay (@MileHighParlay) October 18, 2022

Denver Broncos in primetime

16 pts vs Seahawks

11 pts vs 49ers

9 pts vs Colts

16 pts vs Chargers#FireHackett — Cujo (@cujoknows) October 18, 2022

The problem, of course, is getting rid of Hackett right now doesn’t allow for many good options to make it instantly better.

The entire staff is inexperienced. And in a big way.

One of my biggest complaints about this year is that the Broncos went all in at QB, but went with inexperience up and down the coaching staff.



HC - 1st time

OC - 1st

DC - 1st

ST - 2nd

OL - 1st

aOL - 2nd

TE - 1st

LB - 1st

aLB - 1st

DL - 1st — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 18, 2022

Perhaps Sir Lewis Hamilton is looking for a short-term gig? He could hardly be any worse as a head coach.