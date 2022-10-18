After another week of offensive ineptitude, the Denver Broncos lost their second-straight game in overtime on Monday. Despite setting a Monday Night Football record for most penalized yards in a game (151), the Broncos were still in contention late on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, they shot themselves in the foot with a special teams turnover to give the home team a chip shot field goal to win the game. Such is the way of life for the 2022 Denver Broncos.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2.5-point home favorites over the Jets in Week 7. The over/under for this game stands at 41.5.

Broncos vs. Jets betting odds

New York Jets (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4)

Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -145 / New York +125

Over/Under: 41.5

The line was at 3.5-points before the Jets played on Sunday, but after they whipped Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau and the Broncos faltered again to drop a third-straight game the line has shifted in the Jets favor. It is easy to see how bettors might be seeing an easy path for the upstart Jets team to cover this spread and beat Denver in Mile High.

It’s hard to be optimistic about it, but I still see a path for the Broncos to win this game. Unlike Green Bay, the Broncos have a defense that is absolutely dominating in the red zone. This next game will likely be another low-scoring affair, which means all the Broncos’ offense has to do is get a few more points on the board than their normal 16. That’s all. And yet, it feels like I’m asking for a climb to the top of Mt. Everest in the dead of winter.

What do you think Broncos Country?