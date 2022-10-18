Wilson: ‘We should have won that game tonight’

It’s getting old trying to figure out which element of the Broncos’ offense is the most to blame for its horrendous performance week after week.

Is it the coaching? Is the quarterback? Is it the O-line? Is it not eating Wheaties for breakfast???

It hardly matters pinpointing the exact source to blame because ultimately it’s some of all four, including the Wheaties.™

But it is validating when former Broncos’ wideout Emmanuel Sanders - a guy who knows “wide receiver heaven” once existed in Denver - is asking the same questions we all keep screaming at the TV while watching the Broncos’ offense cruise right off a cliff.

1st-and-10: run the ball, gain five. 2nd-and-4: run the ball, gain four. 3rd-and-1: run the ba...oh wait. No obviously, Broncos should definitely go deep middle to KJ Hamler there, even though the run game is working, the QB has barely completed a pass since the second quarter, and you only need ONE yard.

Just ... ugh.

“I look at the overtime and you’ve got 3rd-and-1, you’ve got Latavius Murray, he’s averaging four or five yards a pop, so you’ve got 3rd-and-1 and you pass the ball,” Sanders said on the Broncos’ post-game live show. “For me, I feel like it’s kinda backward, y’know?”

"You know, for me, I feel like the playcalling is kinda backward." - @ESanders_10



You ain't lying, E.



You. Ain't. Lying. pic.twitter.com/y8xNB6q5dU — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 18, 2022

It’s exactly backward, and it’s absolutely infuriating.

In the Broncos’ first drive of the game that ended in a field goal, Russell Wilson passed to five different targets to move the chains, including Courtland Sutton, Andrew Beck, Eric Tomlinson, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton.

For the Broncos’ only touchdown drive, which came on the next possession, Wilson tossed the ball to Montrell Washington, Hamler, Latavius Murray, Jerry Jeudy, and then a touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich.

YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT.



: ESPN | @Greg_Dulcich pic.twitter.com/JDh8s1kyjJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2022

But then, as if the Broncos were scared to use what was working, the pass plays vanished and 1st-and-10 could seemingly be nothing other than a run.

Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson was equally baffled.

“What happened to the pass plays?” Ferguson said. “Greg Dulcich finally came back, caught a touchdown and the tight ends disappeared.”

And all the head coach could offer was to express his disappointment.

“It’s very disappointing. I think all those guys know that. They’re disappointed. I’m disappointed,” Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. “Every single person has to look at themselves - how we can all get better? Whether it is the penalties or the self-inflicted wounds, what we can correct...we have to be better as a team all around. It starts with me and the offense.”

Russell Wilson, who went 10-for-10, 116 yards and a TD to start, completed just five passes out of 18 the rest of the game.

“We could’ve been cleaner in the second half,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “That’s not good enough. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to play sharper. We’ve got to find ways to make plays, we’ve got to find ways to continue to get first downs, touchdowns.”

“We’ve got to answer the call. ...the only way I know through it all is just continue to work hard, continue to believe. It felt like we should’ve won that game tonight.” - Russ Wilson

Hackett said the offense needed to have a sense of urgency, but Wilson didn’t think that was really an issue Monday night.

“I definitely think we had the urgency this week. I thought we had that sense of urgency playing early on in the game, and I still think we had it throughout the game,” Wilson said. “But in these matchups, you have to have that knockout punch.”

And instead of delivering that punch, the Broncos just keep taking it to the chin and then asking for another.

“It’s a good football team out there, but we’re just as good, if not better, we feel like,” Wilson ssaid. “We’ve got to answer the call. Adversity is definitely challenging us right now, but the only way I know through it all is just continue to work hard, continue to believe. It felt like we should’ve won that game tonight.”

No “Broncos Country, let’s ride” today as Wilson closes his presser pic.twitter.com/pvAwFAlvv7 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 18, 2022

Broncos/NFL News

Russell Wilson not the first to struggle in Broncos' scheme

Aaron Rodgers and John Elway both had trouble adjusting to similar offensive schemes before going on to win multiple MVP awards and Super Bowls.

Russell Wilson's fade pattern with Broncos is one of NFL's big mysteries

Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the nine-time Pro Bowl player?

Broncos vs. Chargers score, takeaways: Dustin Hopkins fights injury to hit walk-off FG, lift L.A. over Denver - CBSSports.com

Los Angeles and Denver were both looking to gain ground after Kansas City's loss

How Chargers escaped with ugly OT win over Broncos on Hopkins’ walk-off FG - The Athletic

The Los Angeles Chargers edged the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, rallying to a 19-16 walk-off win on Dustin Hopkins field goal in overtime.

Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There’s probably a move that will be made'

Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out running back Cam Akers staying with the club, he confirmed Monday that the team is engaging in talks to trade the running back.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching in loss vs. Chargers: 'I'm not gonna lie. It hurt a little'

There would be no revenge game Monday night for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon against the Chargers, his former team of five years. Gordon was done for the game in the second quarter after only three carries for eight yards.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Denver QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

"The fact that we’re all rushing so hard together as one, it’s been working out, man, and it’s been fun," Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "We’re moving as one in these meeting rooms, and then we’re going out there and executing it.”