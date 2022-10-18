Report: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have suffered a significant hamstring injury

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have suffered a significant hamstring injury during their loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

According to reports, he is currently undergoing an MRI and tests on his hamstring today. So, we should have confirmation on the extent of the injury sometime in the near future.

This was the concern pending tests today. Russell Wilson plays through pretty much everything. But his health will be worth monitoring — again — on a short week leading up to Sunday’s game against the #Jets. https://t.co/kzHxrcH0O7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

The Broncos' nightmare season continues. They have fallen to 2-4, have lost a number of key players to injury, have seen some underwhelming play by their offense, undisciplined play by the team, a record-setting amount of penalties, poor coaching, and now, potentially a significant injury to their starting quarterback.

Wilson has just missed three games during his career, and those three games came last season when he injured his finger. Now, with the Broncos coming off a short week, and Wilson potentially having a significant hamstring injury (on top of the shoulder injury he suffered), we could see him miss a few more games.

The Broncos' backup quarterback is Brett Rypien. He has one career start under his belt and that ironically came against the New York Jets. He did help the Broncos win that game, so he may very well have to do the same this upcoming weekend as well.

With all that said, we won’t know for sure until we have the results from Wilson’s MRI. Hopefully, it does not end up being a significant injury, but it appears there is at least some concern there that it is.

With the Broncos' season already on the brink of being over, they may need to lean on backup quarterback Brett Rypien to help keep this ship afloat.