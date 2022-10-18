 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos LB Aaron Patrick has torn ACL, out for season

The Denver Broncos have lost another player to a torn ACL. The injury hits just keep coming every week. Aaron Patrick has been a special teams stalwart this season.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Denver Broncos outside linebacker and special teamer, Aaron Patrick, tore his ACL while trying to avoid a sideline collision. He will be out for the season.

The list of players out on season-ending injured reserve just keeps growing. Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, Ronald Darby, Garett Bolles, and Aaron Patrick are just the few names of players who were significant contributors. Randy Gregory is also on IR, but could return in about a month.

With an anemic offense, the Broncos can ill-afford to lose any more players on defense or special teams. Those units need to continue performing while Nathaniel Hackett drives that rudderless offense aground each week.

