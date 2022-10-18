Broncos LB Aaron Patrick has torn ACL, out for season

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Denver Broncos outside linebacker and special teamer, Aaron Patrick, tore his ACL while trying to avoid a sideline collision. He will be out for the season.

#Broncos LB Aaron Patrick, who grabbed his knee after this awkward sideline collision Monday night, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per source. pic.twitter.com/QYJkLiv4vP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

The list of players out on season-ending injured reserve just keeps growing. Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, Ronald Darby, Garett Bolles, and Aaron Patrick are just the few names of players who were significant contributors. Randy Gregory is also on IR, but could return in about a month.

With an anemic offense, the Broncos can ill-afford to lose any more players on defense or special teams. Those units need to continue performing while Nathaniel Hackett drives that rudderless offense aground each week.