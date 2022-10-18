Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 7

The Denver Broncos lost their third-straight game on Monday in another ugly performance. The 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was another game that Denver found a new way to shoot itself in a loss.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we wanted to see how many of us Broncos fans out there would like to see Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett fired during the season for the undisciplined, ugly way the team is playing through their first six games. On top of that, Hackett’s issues with play calling and game management continue to rear its ugly head throughout. I have my vote in, but I’ll give me take on this topic when the results are published on the site on Friday.

The other question is our weekly confidence measure. We’ve obviously seen that tanking in recent weeks and it hit rock bottom at 13% last week, so it’ll be interesting to see where fans go from there. Will we see the bleed continue towards that big fat zero? Probably...