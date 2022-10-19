Jets at Broncos preview: Denver in desperate need of win

After six weeks, the Denver Broncos season is in deep peril.

They sit at 2-4 and now face a confident 4-2 New York Jets team that just flogged Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

DraftKings Sportsbook somehow as the Broncos as the -1.5-point favorite. Yes, Denver is playing at home, but the Jets are rolling right now. That number could (should) definitely change this week. As for the total, that sits at 39.5. This season, the under is 5-1 in Broncos games. The under is a safe bet, especially with both defenses and how terrible Denver’s offense is.

Offensive Rankings

NY Jets: Seventeenth in overall offense (343.0 yards per game), 18th in rushing (110.7), 13th in passing (232.3), 10th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game).

Denver: Twenty-second in overall offense (329.3 yards per game), 19th in rushing (110.2), 21st in passing (219.2), 32nd in scoring offense (15.2 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

NY Jets: Ninth in overall defense (313.2 yards per game), 12th in rushing defense (105.3), 12th in passing defense (207.8), 17th in scoring defense (21.3 points per game).

Denver: Third in overall defense (290.3 yards per game), 13th in rushing defense (105.8), fifth in passing defense (184.5), fourth in scoring defense (16.5 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

Stop beating yourselves

This is a novel idea, especially after six weeks. But the fact this has to be said is an indictment on Nathaniel Hackett and the players. Playcalling, execution, all of it needs to get better. Until the Broncos stop beating themselves, they won’t beat anyone. — Ian St. Clair

Stop beating yourselves II

Protect the QB. Don’t commit stupid penalties. Figure out how to execute on third down. Essentially, do the things that a 14-year old playing Madden understands to do. It’s sad that after 6 games, the message simply is, “Play offense like you’re a professional football team.” — Nick Burch

Learn the basics of football

Dan Orlovsky called the Broncos out on Twitter for making basic high school football errors. These are professionals that get paid millions. Players and coaches. Go back to school. Learn Football 101, then see how that helps. Maybe if they can pass the final exam they can advance to Football 201. — Adam Malnati

Stop the run

In order for the Broncos defense to keep the offense afloat — again — they’ll need to slow down Breece Hall and force Zack Wilson to throw more than the 18 times he did last week. They need opportunities to rush the passer and force Wilson into mistakes, as turnovers and short fields will help the offense stumble into a few points. The offense just flat out has to be better. I’d like to see more motion and misdirection with Russell Wilson on the move, like we saw early in the game Monday night, but beggars can’t be choosers. Let’s just hope they’re functional and let the defense do the rest. — Chad Workman

Bench the coach

Nothing else needs to be said. — Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

What are your keys to Sunday’s game?