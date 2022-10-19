What if Brett Rypien is what this offense needs?

The woeful Denver Broncos’ offense only shows up for a few drives every game...or a quarter at the most. Our receivers don’t seem to be on the same page as the quarterback. Our quarterback frequently misses wide-open guys by staring down his favorites. Defenses take away the deep ball and the Broncos' offense doesn’t have anything else to bring to the table in the short-intermediate passing game.

What if the best thing for this offense would be for Russell Wilson to take time to heal his hamstring while the keys get passed to Brett Rypien for a couple of weeks?

They are polar opposites from what my eyes tell me. Wilson has a cannon for an arm, while Rypien’s arm strength is his biggest question mark. Rypien excels at quick-timing throws 15 yards and in while Wilson lacks the read/react ability in that area.

This team should be trying any and all options in order to break 20 points each week... as crazy as this idea sounds, it may be just the thing to reinvigorate the completely deflated Bronco offense.

Hot Topics: Broncos’ defense ‘battling nonstop,’ setting standard for rest of team

Denver’s defense has set a tone — and a standard of excellence — in the early part of the season.

Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Also, HC Nathaniel Hackett announced that OLB Aaron Patrick will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Three numbers that tell the story of Broncos-Chargers – DenverFan - DenverFan

The Broncos do something better than anyone else in recent years. But it's not something of which they're proud.

