AFC West Roundup, Week 6: Chargers best Broncos, gain ground on Chiefs

With the Chiefs loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Broncos had an opportunity to not only catch the Chargers but to make up a game on Kansas City. Instead, Denver stumbled its way to 2-4 and continues to look up at the Chiefs and Chargers. The two-game deficit feels insurmountable with the way the season has gone.

AFC West Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 4 2 0 2-0 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers 4 2 0 2-1 4-2 Denver Broncos 2 4 0 0-2 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders 1 4 0 1-2 1-3

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Final Score: 16-19

Recap: It was another primetime game for the Broncos and their second divisional matchup of the season. Russell Wilson started the game 10 of 10 passing as the Broncos raced out to a 10-point lead, coming away with points on each of their first two possessions. Wilson hit Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown in the rookies first game and things were looking up. And then they weren’t. Denver allowed the Chargers to reel off 10 unanswered points before Brandon McManus knocked one through with less than a minute left in the first half. Denver would punt on four of five possessions in the second half, and six of seven including overtime. The only time they didn’t punt was when they were granted a short field off a Justin Herbert interception, but still came away with just three. The defense was lights out again, limiting the Chargers to just one touchdown. Just as the offense was ready to attempt one final drive and shot at redemption, PJ Locke stepped in front of Montrell Washington’s fair catch and was blocked into the return man, leading to a Chargers fumble recovery and subsequent game winning field goal. The Broncos now find themselves in a hole that feels too steep to dig out of.

Injuries: Aaron Patrick (ACL), Russell Wilson (hamstring)

Week 7 Matchups: New York Jets @ Denver Broncos | Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers

Final Score: 24-20

Recap: Although you may have projected a higher scoring game, the quarterback stat lines were what we expected. Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and tossed three touchdowns while Patrick Mahomes found the endzone twice on 338 yards but tossed two interceptions. The teams traded turnovers on their opening possessions, with the Bills fumbling at the conclusion of a nine-play drive, and Mahomes throwing a pick at the end of a 14 play drive. With a the score knotted at 10 entering the half, you just knew it would come down to the wire, and that it did. Allen threw the game winning pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left to play, taking Buffalo from a three-point deficit to a four-point lead. Mahomes was intercepted in the final minute to put a stamp on Buffalo’s victory. The Bills look like the best team in the AFC right now and made a statement at Arrowhead on Sunday.

Injuries: None

Week 7 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders on Bye

Week 7 Matchup: Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders

Predictions for Week 6

After going 2-0 last week, my record on the season sits at 9-6.

In a rare occurrence, I’m taking an AFC West sweep next week. It’s tough to envision the Broncos winning a football game right now and this the lowly Jets team we’ve grown accustomed to, but the Broncos can force Zack Wilson into some mistakes at Mile High. The Chargers will handle the Seahawks in LA, the Chiefs will take care of business in San Francisco, and the Raiders will beat a team that’s not named the Broncos for once.

