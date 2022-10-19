Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 7 vs. Jets

Although Russell Wilson is currently questionable and may be held out of this game, we will operate with the assumption that he plays. Although does it really matter at this point?

The Denver Broncos offense has looked mostly inept to this point and have given us very few signs that they can turn it around. A matchup with the Jets would seem to be just what the doctor ordered, but this gang green team is different than the recent versions. They’re middle of the pack in most defensive statistical categories, leaving much in doubt for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos offense.

Sit QB Russell Wilson

Is there a good reason why you should start Russell Wilson? If so, I don’t see one. He’s questionable and if he plays will be limited, for one. More importantly, he still looks lost in the offense at times and hasn’t found the accuracy or touch on his passes with the Bronco on his helmet. The offensive line is doing him no favors, nor is Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets are a competent team against the pass. Let’s go ahead and pass on Russ in this one.

Sit RB Melvin Gordon

He’s so deep in the doghouse he may not even see the field on Sunday. Next.

Sit RB Latavius Murray

Despite handling lead back duties in his first game as a Bronco, we can’t trust him, or the Broncos backfield rotation yet. If forced to play any of the backs on this team, Murray is the guy, but you most likely have better options.

Sit RB Mike Boone

Boone seems to be locked into the change of pace role, but he didn’t see a ton of action on Monday. Hackett likes to deploy Boone as a receiver but it’s clear the offense wants to utilize a physical runner between the tackles, which means any rushing touchdowns would almost certainly come from Gordon or Murray. He’s going to need at least a handful of receptions to be relevant.

Start WR Courtland Sutton

Although he caught just two passes for 14 yards on Monday, Sutton stands as the WR18 on the season. The Jets coverage unit grades out well, but Sutton will most likely draw the rookie, Sauce Gardner for most of the game. The advantage lies with Sutton in this one, regardless of quarterback play.

Sit Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has finished with 53 or 54 yards in each of the last three games, with finishes of 17 and 11 yards in the weeks prior. After a week 1 outing with 102 yards, we haven’t seen Jeudy make a big play downfield that he’s become known for. Without those, there’s not much to like from a fantasy perspective. Inconsistent hands and inconsistent quarterback play equals a spot on the fantasy bench for Jeudy.

Sit TE Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich has taken the reigns from Albert O as the Broncos pass catching tight end. After a 39-yard touchdown grab in the first half on Monday, we didn’t hear much from the rookie but he was on the field often. However, we need to see him produce and become more engrained in the offense before we can trust him in lineups. I do believe he will get there sooner rather than later, but now is not the time to ask Broncos country for patience.

Start Broncos D/ST

The Broncos defense has tallied the eighth most fantasy points thus far and is becoming matchup proof. Even if it weren’t, you must like their odds to create turnovers at home against second year quarterback Zack Wilson. The Jets offense revolves around rookie Breece Hall, so Denver must stop him and force Wilson to throw. If they can do that and put some pressure on Wilson in the process, I like their odds of taking the ball away.

In addition to contributing as a writer for Mile High Report, Chad Workman is a contributor at FantasyPros and co-manages a fantasy football Patreon page, Filmalytics. Follow Chad @tweetsbychad and Filmalytics @filmalytics_ on twitter.