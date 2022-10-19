Denver Bronco snap analysis for Week 6

Offense

The Denver Broncos’ offense was only on the field for 58 snaps. That is 35 snaps fewer than the Bronco defense which was on the field for 93 plays.

For the first time this year Billy Turner was able to play. Turner played 42 of our 58 offensive snaps - 72 percent. Cameron Fleming played 95 percent and Calvin Anderson played 33 percent. It’s interesting that Anderson only played 19 snaps on offense since he started the game at LT. I don’t remember either of the tackles getting injured, but Fleming did miss three plays on offense and we did not use three OT’s on any play. It would appear that Calvin Anderson was playing poorly enough that he was replaced at LT by Turner.

The interior offensive line guys all played 100 percent of the snaps. This was the first team this season that Quinn Meinerz was able to do that.

Player Pos Num Pct Dalton Risner G 58 100% Russell Wilson QB 58 100% Quinn Meinerz G 58 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 58 100% Courtland Sutton WR 58 100% Cameron Fleming T 55 95% Jerry Jeudy WR 53 91% Billy Turner T 42 72% Greg Dulcich TE 41 71% KJ Hamler WR 33 57% Latavius Murray RB 27 47% Mike Boone RB 21 36% Calvin Anderson T 19 33% Andrew Beck TE 16 28% Eric Tomlinson TE 16 28% Kendall Hinton WR 12 21% Melvin Gordon RB 9 16% Montrell Washington WR 3 5% Eric Saubert TE 1 2%

The running backs had Latavius Murray getting the most snaps (27 - 47 percent) with Mike Boone (21 - 36 percent) and Melvin Gordon (9 - 16 percent) getting the rest of the RB snaps.

Among the tight ends, Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive this game after playing only 15 snaps the previous game. Greg Dulcich was active and played his first NFL snaps getting 41 of them - 71%. Andrew Beck and Eric Tomlinson both played 16 offensive snaps (28 percent). Eric Saubert was limited in practice during the week and despite being game-day active he was only in on one offensive snap (but 15 special teams snaps).

Both Courtland Sutton (100 percent) and Jerry Jeudy (91 percent) hardly left the field on offense while KJ Hamler played 57 percent. Kendall Hinton played 21 percent and Montrell Washington played five percent. Tyrie Cleveland did not play on offense.

Other offensive players who played no offensive snaps include Brett Rypien, Luke Wattenberg and Graham Glasgow.

Defense

Player Pos Snaps Pct Damarri Mathis CB 93 100% Justin Simmons FS 93 100% Alex Singleton LB 93 100% Patrick Surtain II CB 93 100% Kareem Jackson SS 93 100% K'Waun Williams CB 75 81% Jonas Griffith LB 71 76% Dre'Mont Jones DE 70 75% Bradley Chubb LB 67 72% Baron Browning LB 67 72% D.J. Jones DT 53 57% DeShawn Williams DT 40 43% Mike Purcell NT 39 42% Jonathon Cooper LB 26 28% Matt Henningsen DE 25 27% Nik Bonitto LB 21 23% P.J. Locke FS 3 3% Michael Ojemudia CB 1 1%

Five different defenders played all 93 defensive snaps: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Patrick Surtain, Alex Singleton and (surprisingly) Damarri Mathis. The other four should not really surprise anyone with the exception of maybe Singleton.

With Caden Sterns out PJ Locke played three defensive snaps when we went heavy nickel. The other safety who was active, Anthony Harris, did not play any defensive snaps (but he did play 12 special teams snaps). Delarrin Turner-Yell was inactive.

K’Waun Williams played 81 percent of the defensive snaps as the nickel CB. The only other CB who played a defensive snap was Michael Ojemudia and he played one snap. Essang Bassey did not see the field on defense, but he did play 19 special teams snaps. I found it interesting that Mathis was left in despite his four DPI calls while the two more experienced CBs, Bassey and Ojemudia, were left on the bench. I think that speaks more about the potential of Mathis and the lack of potential from Ojemudia and Bassey.

Ojemudia looked good when he got healthy at the end of the season last year, but it would appear that he has either regressed or that Mathis has wowed the coaches enough in practice to leapfrog both of the more experienced CBs. CB Darius Phillips was inactive ashe has been most of the season.

The defensive line had Dre’Mont Jones play 75%, D.J. Jones 57%, Deshawn Williams 43%, Mike Purcell 42% and Matt Henningsen 27%. Eyioma Uwazurike was inactive.

The edge guys had Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning play 72%, Nik Bonitto 27%, Jonathan Cooper 28%. Aaron Patrick played zero defensive snaps before he tore his ACL.

The ILBs not previously mentioned has Jonas Griffith play 76%. Josey Jewel was inactive because of injury and Justin Strnad again played zero defensive snaps. Strnad did play 25 (83%) of the special teams snaps. He was tied for a team high special team utilization with Locke and Cooper.