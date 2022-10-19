Denver Bronco snap analysis for Week 6

Offense
The Denver Broncos’ offense was only on the field for 58 snaps. That is 35 snaps fewer than the Bronco defense which was on the field for 93 plays.
For the first time this year Billy Turner was able to play. Turner played 42 of our 58 offensive snaps - 72 percent. Cameron Fleming played 95 percent and Calvin Anderson played 33 percent. It’s interesting that Anderson only played 19 snaps on offense since he started the game at LT. I don’t remember either of the tackles getting injured, but Fleming did miss three plays on offense and we did not use three OT’s on any play. It would appear that Calvin Anderson was playing poorly enough that he was replaced at LT by Turner.
The interior offensive line guys all played 100 percent of the snaps. This was the first team this season that Quinn Meinerz was able to do that.
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Dalton Risner
|G
|58
|100%
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|58
|100%
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|58
|100%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|58
|100%
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|58
|100%
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|55
|95%
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|53
|91%
|Billy Turner
|T
|42
|72%
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|41
|71%
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|33
|57%
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|27
|47%
|Mike Boone
|RB
|21
|36%
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|19
|33%
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|16
|28%
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|16
|28%
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|12
|21%
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|9
|16%
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|3
|5%
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|1
|2%
The running backs had Latavius Murray getting the most snaps (27 - 47 percent) with Mike Boone (21 - 36 percent) and Melvin Gordon (9 - 16 percent) getting the rest of the RB snaps.
Among the tight ends, Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive this game after playing only 15 snaps the previous game. Greg Dulcich was active and played his first NFL snaps getting 41 of them - 71%. Andrew Beck and Eric Tomlinson both played 16 offensive snaps (28 percent). Eric Saubert was limited in practice during the week and despite being game-day active he was only in on one offensive snap (but 15 special teams snaps).
Both Courtland Sutton (100 percent) and Jerry Jeudy (91 percent) hardly left the field on offense while KJ Hamler played 57 percent. Kendall Hinton played 21 percent and Montrell Washington played five percent. Tyrie Cleveland did not play on offense.
Other offensive players who played no offensive snaps include Brett Rypien, Luke Wattenberg and Graham Glasgow.
Defense
|Player
|Pos
|Snaps
|Pct
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|93
|100%
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|93
|100%
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|93
|100%
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|93
|100%
|Kareem Jackson
|SS
|93
|100%
|K'Waun Williams
|CB
|75
|81%
|Jonas Griffith
|LB
|71
|76%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|70
|75%
|Bradley Chubb
|LB
|67
|72%
|Baron Browning
|LB
|67
|72%
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|53
|57%
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|40
|43%
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|39
|42%
|Jonathon Cooper
|LB
|26
|28%
|Matt Henningsen
|DE
|25
|27%
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|21
|23%
|P.J. Locke
|FS
|3
|3%
|Michael Ojemudia
|CB
|1
|1%
Five different defenders played all 93 defensive snaps: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Patrick Surtain, Alex Singleton and (surprisingly) Damarri Mathis. The other four should not really surprise anyone with the exception of maybe Singleton.
With Caden Sterns out PJ Locke played three defensive snaps when we went heavy nickel. The other safety who was active, Anthony Harris, did not play any defensive snaps (but he did play 12 special teams snaps). Delarrin Turner-Yell was inactive.
K’Waun Williams played 81 percent of the defensive snaps as the nickel CB. The only other CB who played a defensive snap was Michael Ojemudia and he played one snap. Essang Bassey did not see the field on defense, but he did play 19 special teams snaps. I found it interesting that Mathis was left in despite his four DPI calls while the two more experienced CBs, Bassey and Ojemudia, were left on the bench. I think that speaks more about the potential of Mathis and the lack of potential from Ojemudia and Bassey.
Ojemudia looked good when he got healthy at the end of the season last year, but it would appear that he has either regressed or that Mathis has wowed the coaches enough in practice to leapfrog both of the more experienced CBs. CB Darius Phillips was inactive ashe has been most of the season.
The defensive line had Dre’Mont Jones play 75%, D.J. Jones 57%, Deshawn Williams 43%, Mike Purcell 42% and Matt Henningsen 27%. Eyioma Uwazurike was inactive.
The edge guys had Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning play 72%, Nik Bonitto 27%, Jonathan Cooper 28%. Aaron Patrick played zero defensive snaps before he tore his ACL.
The ILBs not previously mentioned has Jonas Griffith play 76%. Josey Jewel was inactive because of injury and Justin Strnad again played zero defensive snaps. Strnad did play 25 (83%) of the special teams snaps. He was tied for a team high special team utilization with Locke and Cooper.
