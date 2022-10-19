Week 7: Jets at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos are reeling from a three game losing streak and will host a red-hot New York Jets team in Week 7. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos (2-4) are on the ropes just six games into the season and they will host a New York Jets (4-2) fresh off a 27-10 road win against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They are not your father’s Jets. And neither are these Broncos.

At this point, it’ll be on the players themselves to find a way to overcome poor coaching and poor discipline on the field. One they can control, but the other is just a long wait until January. Current Broncos’ Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about the team’s leadership and its ability to help turn the season around on Tuesday.

“I think we have some great men on this team” He said. “We need to all come together, look at ourselves in the mirror first and be able to hold everybody accountable for all the things that are good and bad.”

A day after talking about accountability, Hackett renamed running back Melvin Gordon the starter in Week 7. We must have different definitions of accountability.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.