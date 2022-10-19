Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had an estimation on practice on Wednesday due to the short week having just played on Monday. Their overall injury report is getting significantly smaller over the rather long list we had seen over the last few weeks.

“We’re going to have a walkthrough today due to the Monday night game, so this is an estimation,” Hackett said. “Josey [Jewell], Quinn [Meinerz], Essang [Bassey] and D.J. [Jones] will not participate. Damarri [Mathis], Caden [Sterns], Russell [Wilson], K’Waun [Williams], Tyrie [Cleveland] and Billy [Turner] are limited. Then ‘Saub’ (Eric Saubert) and Melvin [Gordon III] are both full.”

Easily, the two biggest concerns here are for guard Quinn Meinerz who just got back from an injured hamstring and is now dealing with a foot issue. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones having an ankle issue is also a concern heading into next week against a New York Jets team that has a pretty decent rushing attack.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL

Jets Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED