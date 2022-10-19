 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Wednesday

We’ll need to keep an eye on the progression of Quinn Meinerz and D.J. Jones this week. Here is the full practice report for Wednesday.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had an estimation on practice on Wednesday due to the short week having just played on Monday. Their overall injury report is getting significantly smaller over the rather long list we had seen over the last few weeks.

“We’re going to have a walkthrough today due to the Monday night game, so this is an estimation,” Hackett said. “Josey [Jewell], Quinn [Meinerz], Essang [Bassey] and D.J. [Jones] will not participate. Damarri [Mathis], Caden [Sterns], Russell [Wilson], K’Waun [Williams], Tyrie [Cleveland] and Billy [Turner] are limited. Then ‘Saub’ (Eric Saubert) and Melvin [Gordon III] are both full.”

Easily, the two biggest concerns here are for guard Quinn Meinerz who just got back from an injured hamstring and is now dealing with a foot issue. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones having an ankle issue is also a concern heading into next week against a New York Jets team that has a pretty decent rushing attack.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP
Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP
Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED
Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED
Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL
Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP
Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED
Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED
Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED
Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

