Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had an estimation on practice on Wednesday due to the short week having just played on Monday. Their overall injury report is getting significantly smaller over the rather long list we had seen over the last few weeks.
“We’re going to have a walkthrough today due to the Monday night game, so this is an estimation,” Hackett said. “Josey [Jewell], Quinn [Meinerz], Essang [Bassey] and D.J. [Jones] will not participate. Damarri [Mathis], Caden [Sterns], Russell [Wilson], K’Waun [Williams], Tyrie [Cleveland] and Billy [Turner] are limited. Then ‘Saub’ (Eric Saubert) and Melvin [Gordon III] are both full.”
Easily, the two biggest concerns here are for guard Quinn Meinerz who just got back from an injured hamstring and is now dealing with a foot issue. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones having an ankle issue is also a concern heading into next week against a New York Jets team that has a pretty decent rushing attack.
Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|FULL
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|FULL
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Back
|LIMITED
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
