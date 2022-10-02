Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Game Preview

The Denver Broncos (2-1) hit the road in Week 4 to take on a desperate Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) team coached by the infamous former Broncos-head coach Josh McDaniels. While we love seeing McD struggle and the Raiders winless, its never a good situation to face a desperate team looking for their first win of the season. Especially when they’ll be at home in front of their own fans.

Pundits are focused on the Raiders’ offense versus the Broncos’ defense in this game, but I think it’ll be decided by the other side on each team. If Russell Wilson and the offense continue to struggle - especially in the red zone - against a fairly bad Raiders’ defense, then I just don’t see how they come out victorious in this game.

With all of the red zone woes the Broncos’ offense has faced to start the season, there will be no better opponent than to get things going in that area as the Raiders’ red zone defense is one of the worst in the league through three games.

“Yeah, every single time you look at it, I don’t think you’re ever as good as you think you are, [and] you’re never as bad as you think you are,” Hackett said of improving in the red zone on Thursday. “I think that the Raiders are a very good football team. I think that they have a really good scheme down in the red zone. I think that sometimes things happen [and] they don’t click, whether it be stopping them or getting in the endzone. For us, we just want to do what is best for this game, we want to be sure to get the matchups that we can and be able to get the ball in the endzone. I think both groups—I think we’re better than we are [and] I think they’re better than they are. I think [we are] both really two good teams.”

These are two teams searching for an identity in 2022 and getting two early wins while struggling is the biggest way Denver has separated itself from Las Vegas here. Vegas is losing those close games and Denver is winning them.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporting)

Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)

If you see BLUE in your region in the map below, you can easily watch the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS station.

If you see BLUE in the map below, you’ll have the #Broncos #Raiders game on CBS this weekend. #DENvsLV https://t.co/zgOhyCKcVj — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) September 29, 2022

Online Streaming

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL -- Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Johnathan Hankins DT Groin -- LIMITED FULL -- Sam Webb CB Hamstring -- LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -- Andre James C Concussion FULL FULL FULL

Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened road underdogs to a winless Raiders team despite being 2-1 and in a first place tie in the AFC West. That doesn’t seem like much faith in Denver’s record. That spread has only widened since. From 1.5-points to 2.5-points as bettors see Las Vegas getting right back on track against Denver in Week 4. I predicted a Broncos loss in the score predictions, but when I made my weekly picks I went with Denver. Suffice to say, I’m nervous and torn on this game. I really, really don’t want to see McDaniels and his smug face Sunday evening.

Fan Confidence

Broncos Country is legitimately confused by this team. They came into Week 1 expecting the offensive juggernaut to return and for the defense to take a back seat, but the exact opposite has happened. The defense has been a juggernaut and the offense is all but nonexistent. That is why you are seeing such wide swings in confidence levels to start the season. We’re all trying to figure out what this team is.

