Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Game Preview
The Denver Broncos (2-1) hit the road in Week 4 to take on a desperate Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) team coached by the infamous former Broncos-head coach Josh McDaniels. While we love seeing McD struggle and the Raiders winless, its never a good situation to face a desperate team looking for their first win of the season. Especially when they’ll be at home in front of their own fans.
Pundits are focused on the Raiders’ offense versus the Broncos’ defense in this game, but I think it’ll be decided by the other side on each team. If Russell Wilson and the offense continue to struggle - especially in the red zone - against a fairly bad Raiders’ defense, then I just don’t see how they come out victorious in this game.
With all of the red zone woes the Broncos’ offense has faced to start the season, there will be no better opponent than to get things going in that area as the Raiders’ red zone defense is one of the worst in the league through three games.
“Yeah, every single time you look at it, I don’t think you’re ever as good as you think you are, [and] you’re never as bad as you think you are,” Hackett said of improving in the red zone on Thursday. “I think that the Raiders are a very good football team. I think that they have a really good scheme down in the red zone. I think that sometimes things happen [and] they don’t click, whether it be stopping them or getting in the endzone. For us, we just want to do what is best for this game, we want to be sure to get the matchups that we can and be able to get the ball in the endzone. I think both groups—I think we’re better than we are [and] I think they’re better than they are. I think [we are] both really two good teams.”
These are two teams searching for an identity in 2022 and getting two early wins while struggling is the biggest way Denver has separated itself from Las Vegas here. Vegas is losing those close games and Denver is winning them.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)
If you see BLUE in your region in the map below, you can easily watch the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS station.
If you see BLUE in the map below, you’ll have the #Broncos #Raiders game on CBS this weekend. #DENvsLV https://t.co/zgOhyCKcVj— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) September 29, 2022
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|PJ Locke
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Tre’von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened road underdogs to a winless Raiders team despite being 2-1 and in a first place tie in the AFC West. That doesn’t seem like much faith in Denver’s record. That spread has only widened since. From 1.5-points to 2.5-points as bettors see Las Vegas getting right back on track against Denver in Week 4. I predicted a Broncos loss in the score predictions, but when I made my weekly picks I went with Denver. Suffice to say, I’m nervous and torn on this game. I really, really don’t want to see McDaniels and his smug face Sunday evening.
Fan Confidence
Broncos Country is legitimately confused by this team. They came into Week 1 expecting the offensive juggernaut to return and for the defense to take a back seat, but the exact opposite has happened. The defense has been a juggernaut and the offense is all but nonexistent. That is why you are seeing such wide swings in confidence levels to start the season. We’re all trying to figure out what this team is.
Hot Reads
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week Tuesday-Friday.
Saturday Horse Tracks Mailbag with Ross Allen: Week 4
Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 4
Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 4
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Column Cronin, and Stewart Roche: Week 4
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Social Media Information
MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog
MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord
Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football
MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...