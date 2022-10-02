Courtland Sutton is a ‘rock star’

Good morning, Broncos Country!

When it comes to the Denver Broncos offense, there isn’t much to get excited about.

There have been moments but it’s mostly been an uphill battle in ice and snow with shoes that have no tread.

Except for Courtland Sutton.

Through the first three games, Sutton has been the passing offense. The Broncos receiver is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 291. About all Sutton hasn’t done is get in the end zone.

Sutton will play a big part for the offense to start clicking today against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Courtland Sutton is a rockstar,” Russell Wilson said to the Denver media this week. “This guy is special with how he goes and attacks the football, how he makes plays, how he’s so focused in the meetings, how he leads guys. He’s great in the weight room. This guy is doing everything that he can just to be phenomenal and he already is. The sky is the limit for him. He’s got so much capability. I think people need to know who Courtland Sutton is and they’re starting to recognize how special he really is.”

At some point, the Denver offense is going to need another receiving threat to step up to help Sutton.

If Sutton is Wilson’s only threat in the passing game, opposing defenses will double him to take away that threat.

That clearly hasn’t mattered through the first three games since Sutton has been able to make plays.

And if the Broncos want to leave Las Vegas with a win, they’ll need to rely on Sutton to continue making plays. The good news is the Raiders’ secondary is ripped to be attacked.

“First and foremost, you just take those natural one-on-one battles that he’s able to win,” Nathaniel Hackett said. “When you can just put the ball up — we saw one that he got down to the five-yard line last week. That’s just Courland being Courtland and Russell giving a good ball. That’s just so hard to defend. Then we tried to move them around. We tried to do different things with them.

“We just don’t want to keep them at one spot so they can track him and find him. We want to do that with all the guys because we don’t want to just be about Courtland. We want it to be everybody. We’ve had a nice little route tree for him and a lot of different things that he does. I don’t know necessarily exactly how it was last year, but for us, we just want him to be as multiple as he can be.”

