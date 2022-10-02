NFL Week 4 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 4 of the regular season.

We have a very early start to our Sunday with the Vikings taking on the Saints across the pond. I am sure most of us will be awake by halftime. Once the regularly scheduled early games commence, we’ll want to pay attention to the Bills-Ravens and Chargers-Texans games as those two will matter a lot down the road. Another game to keep an eye on would be the Colts at home against the Titans since Denver plays Indianapolis on Thursday Night Football next week.

The Denver Broncos will be on the road this afternoon to take on their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Early games schedule