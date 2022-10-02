Broncos vs. Raiders inactives: Week 4

We already knew the Denver Broncos would be without Quinn Meinerz and Billy Turner again this week, but with Netane Muti activated from the practice squad they at least will get some help along the offensive line.

Getting D.J. Jones back from a concussion last week was probably the most important news to come out today. Denver’s run defense is stout, but more importantly, Jones eats up blocks that allows more than enough 1v1’s in the pass rush. He allows Dre’Mont Jones, Randy Gregory, and Bradley Chubb to beat their guys to get after the quarterback.

The big news for the Las Vegas Raiders is that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was ruled out for this game, which means the Broncos’ defense really only need to contend with Davonte Adams and tight end Darren Waller in this game.

Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and Raiders.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Jalen Virgil WR Tyrie Cleveland WR Darius Phillips CB Jonathon Cooper OLB Billy Turner RT Quinn Meinerz G/C Eyioma Uwakurike DL