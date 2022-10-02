 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Raiders inactives: Week 4

Here are your gameday inactives for the Denver Broncos road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We already knew the Denver Broncos would be without Quinn Meinerz and Billy Turner again this week, but with Netane Muti activated from the practice squad they at least will get some help along the offensive line.

Getting D.J. Jones back from a concussion last week was probably the most important news to come out today. Denver’s run defense is stout, but more importantly, Jones eats up blocks that allows more than enough 1v1’s in the pass rush. He allows Dre’Mont Jones, Randy Gregory, and Bradley Chubb to beat their guys to get after the quarterback.

The big news for the Las Vegas Raiders is that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was ruled out for this game, which means the Broncos’ defense really only need to contend with Davonte Adams and tight end Darren Waller in this game.

Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and Raiders.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Jalen Virgil WR
Tyrie Cleveland WR
Darius Phillips CB
Jonathon Cooper OLB
Billy Turner RT
Quinn Meinerz G/C
Eyioma Uwakurike DL

Raiders inactives

Player Position
Hunter Renfrow WR
Rock Ya-Sin S
Brittain Brown RB
John Simpson OG
Foster Moreau TE
Neil Farrell Jr. DT
Tashawn Bower DE

