Broncos vs. Raiders Week 4 Live updates

A tough AFC West matchup for the Denver Broncos today as they face a winless and desperate Las Vegas Raiders team led by one of the most infamous men in Broncos’ history in head coach Josh McDaniels. These teams may not like each other, but I can guarantee fans want this win more than any player in that Denver locker room.

The dislike for McDaniels runs deep on Broncos Country and the fact he’s coaching the Raiders only intensifies that. Hopefully, Russell Wilson and the offense can finally put things together in this game and put Las Vegas in the hole early and make them beat one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.

In-Game Updates

12:59 PM MT: Denver is still struggling to get their offensive line fully healthy with both Billy Turner and Quinn Meinerz out in this game. The good news is they got Dalton Risner back who was questionable for this game and they activated Netane Muti from the practice squad for this game. D.J. Jones is also starting. Meanwhile, the Raiders will be without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Rock Ya-Sin.

2:35 PM MT: On their opening drive, the Raiders went 11-plays for 60 yards. However, Pat Surtain broke up a third down pass into the end zone to Davonte Adams to force the field goal. Raiders up 3-0 in the first quarter.

2:50 PM MT: After the Broncos defense forced the Raiders to punt from their own 1-yard line that Montrell Washington was able to return for 30-yards to set Denver up at the Raiders’ 34-yard line. Russell Wilson fired a pass to tight end Eric Saubert for 25-yards and then three plays later found Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to put Denver up 7-3 in the first quarter.

2:55 PM MT: On the opening kickoff, Broncos safety P.J. Locke went down with an injury. He was able to walk off the field, but ultimately was carted to the locker room where the team ruled him out of the game with a concussion.

3:01 PM MT: The first quarter ends with the Broncos up 7-3 over the Raiders. Check out our full first quarter recap.

3:10 PM MT: Josh Jacobs started this game on fire. He would put the Raiders back in front on as 10-yard touchdown run. He has 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in just over one quarter of play. Raiders up 10-7. They would try an onside kick and failed, which put Denver in good field position to start their next drive.

3:19 PM MT: Denver responded with a short drive that was made by a 32-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy. The drive would stall after that play, but the Broncos were able to tie the game up at 10.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. Our staff is fairly confident the Broncos can pull out a win here in our weekly score predictions, but I have been flip-flopping. It’s going to be tough. The Raiders are a desperate football team and the Broncos haven’t exactly been inspiring on offense. Hopefully they can pull it off here.