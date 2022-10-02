Broncos vs. Raiders second quarter recap

Starting the quarter inside Denver Broncos territory, the Las Vegas Raiders worked their way up to the Broncos’ 31-yard line. A quick out to Davonte Adams from Derek Carr picked up nine and then Josh Jacobs continued his 5-yard-per-carry start to the game with another first down run. A free play yolo ball from Carr resulted in a touchdown pass that was overturned after review.

Josh Jacobs would punch it in on a 10 yard run. He would have 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in just over one quarter of play in this game.

Raiders 10, Broncos 7.

With just a single yard rushing up that point in the game, Denver went back to the ground to start their next drive. Javonte Williams gained four on first down and then Wilson play action had his pass broken up on Courtland Sutton on second down. On third and six, Wilson went deep to Jerry Jeudy for a 32-yard gain to the Raiders’ 12 yard line.

After an illegal shift penalty, a poorly executed screen pass went nowhere on first down. On second and 15, they tried another screen and lost another yard. On third and 16, Wilson dumped it off to Sutton for 10, but the drive would end with a field goal attempt.

Broncos 10, Raiders 10.

Pat Surtain was all over Davonte Adams on the Raiders first play of their next drive, but no call there and it would go down as a pass breakup. On second and 10, Las Vegas looked to pick up some yards on a quick pass outside to Jacobs but he was gobbled up after just a two yard gain. Damarri Mathis was all over the short pass outside to stop the Raiders for a loss of a one and a three and out.

Another chance to return a punt for Montrell Washington resulted in another huge return for 20 yards out near midfield to give Denver excellent field position again. This has resulted in a average start position at their own 48 yard line for the Broncos and the Raiders average start position as been their own 23 in the first half.

After a short gain by Javonte Williams on first down, Dalton Risner would commit a false start penalty to push them back. On second and 13, Wilson found Kendall Hinton outside for a six yard gain. On third and seven, Wilson scrambled out of pressure and was stopped a yard short of the stick. Denver would go for it on fourth down and Williams would just pick it up.

Melvin Gordon would get his first snap of the game on the next play and... fumbled. The Raiders would scoop and score to put Las Vegas up big. They would miss the extra point.

Raiders 16, Broncos 10.

Coming out of the disaster, Javonte Williams was back in there on the next drive and immediately powered his way forward for a nine yard gain. He took the next handoff for 13 yards as he finally started to get going with just over two minutes to go in the first half.

Two plays later, Russell Wilson found Kendall Hinton for a 35-yard gain and the very next play he hit Jerry Jeudy in the end zone for six and just like that Denver tied things up. Brandon McManus would have his extra point block to keep the game that way.

Broncos 16, Raiders 16.

Russell Wilson heads into halftime 11/12 for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders would put together a drive near the end of the half. Pat Surtain had himself two more pass breakups on the drive, but the Raiders began targeting others on that drive. Carr escaped Randy Gregory with 17 seconds left in the half and was able to run for 20 yards to set up a field goal to end the half.

Raiders 19, Broncos 16.