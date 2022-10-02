Broncos vs. Raiders third quarter recap

On the Denver Broncos first play of the second half, Javonte Williams loses a yard and remained down on the field with an apparent knee injury. Mike Boone would come in to replace Williams in the lineup. Despite getting 13 yards on his first carry, the Broncos could not get anything going after Williams went down. They would end up carting Williams to the locker room too. Not a good sign.

It looked like the Las Vegas Raiders were going to capitalize on Denver’s misfortunes to start the half, but Pat Surtain was in coverage on back to back throws from Derek Carr. That would result in a 3rd and 10, which saw a nickel blitz and sack by K’Wuan Williams to force the punt.

Montrell Washington continued to have himself a game with another nice return. The 16-yard punt return set the Broncos up with good field position yet again in this game.

NFL punt return leaderboard as of this moment:

1. Devin Duvernay, BLT (15.4)

2. Montrell Washington, DEN (15.2)



3. Avery Williams, ATL (14.0)



4. Kyle Phillips, TEN (12.4)



5. Jamison Crowder, BUF (10.7) — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) October 2, 2022

For some reason, Nathaniel Hackett likes to leave Maxx Crosby unblocked and in back to back drives he gets an unblocked sack. Denver would punt on 4th and 14.

Josh Jacobs picked up where he left off in the first half on the next drive. Poor tackling led to a 42-yard gain by Jacobs deep into Broncos’ territory. They would quickly find themselves with their backs against the wall with the Raiders with a first and goal from the one. The Denver defense would find a way to get a goal line stand behind a stuff by Dre’Mont Jones and Pat Surtain reading everything on second down. On third and goal, Carr would be pressured and a field goal forced by Denver.

Raiders 22, Broncos 16

On the Broncos next drive, Jerry Jeudy dropped a first down pass. He would redeem on the next play, but the play would be negated by an ugly Garett Bolles hold. Already facing a 2nd and 20, Denver’s drive would go no where and punted it right back to Las Vegas.