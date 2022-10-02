Broncos safety P.J. Locke ruled out of Raiders game with concussion

On the opening kickoff, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke went down with an injury. He was able to eventually walk off the field with the help of trainers. After being carted to the locker room, the team ruled him out for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.

Injury update: S P.J. Locke has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/zyCZlngOEq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022

Locke had a game-clinching forced fumble against the San Francisco 49ers last week and was named a team captain for this game. It’s a tough break for the young safety to be knocked out of the game, but you don’t mess with concussions. He’ll enter the protocol and will likely miss next week too as Denver plays on Thursday Night Football.