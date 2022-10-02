 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos safety P.J. Locke ruled out of Raiders game with concussion

The Denver Broncos lost safety P.J. Locke on the opening kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

On the opening kickoff, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke went down with an injury. He was able to eventually walk off the field with the help of trainers. After being carted to the locker room, the team ruled him out for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.

Locke had a game-clinching forced fumble against the San Francisco 49ers last week and was named a team captain for this game. It’s a tough break for the young safety to be knocked out of the game, but you don’t mess with concussions. He’ll enter the protocol and will likely miss next week too as Denver plays on Thursday Night Football.

