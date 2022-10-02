Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams knocked out of Raiders game with knee injury

Update: The Broncos have downgraded Williams to OUT for the rest of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Original Story: The Denver Broncos suffered a major blow to their backfield as Javonte Williams went down with an apparent knee injury on the first play of the second half. The team ruled him questionable to return. He was later carted to the locker room.

Injury update: RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/P67rB136nC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022

Mike Boone came in to replace Williams as it is clear Melvin Gordon would be remaining on the bench for now after his fourth fumble of the season. We’ll update this post as we learn more about Williams’ injury.