 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos fall to 2-2 after losing to Raiders 32-23

Filed under:

Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams knocked out of Raiders game with knee injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left the game with a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Update: The Broncos have downgraded Williams to OUT for the rest of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Original Story: The Denver Broncos suffered a major blow to their backfield as Javonte Williams went down with an apparent knee injury on the first play of the second half. The team ruled him questionable to return. He was later carted to the locker room.

Mike Boone came in to replace Williams as it is clear Melvin Gordon would be remaining on the bench for now after his fourth fumble of the season. We’ll update this post as we learn more about Williams’ injury.

In This Stream

Week 4: Broncos at Raiders - Everything we know

View all 35 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...