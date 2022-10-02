Broncos KJ Hamler hauls in a 55 yard bomb from Russell Wilson (VIDEO)

Down by 9, the Denver Broncos offense needed a big play and they got one. Russell Wilson found wide receiver KJ Hamler open deep and hit him for a 55-yard bomb. Wilson would punch it in on the next play to cut the Las Vegas Raiders lead to 25-23.

Hamler, who has been slow to return from a devastating hip and knee injury last season, hasn’t seen the field much to start the season. However, he came up in the biggest way for the Broncos here in Week 4. Welcome back, KJ!