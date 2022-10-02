 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos KJ Hamler hauls in a 55 yard bomb from Russell Wilson (VIDEO)

What a huge play by KJ Hamler! The Denver Broncos are within striking distance against the Las Vegas Raiders now.

By Tim Lynch
Down by 9, the Denver Broncos offense needed a big play and they got one. Russell Wilson found wide receiver KJ Hamler open deep and hit him for a 55-yard bomb. Wilson would punch it in on the next play to cut the Las Vegas Raiders lead to 25-23.

Hamler, who has been slow to return from a devastating hip and knee injury last season, hasn’t seen the field much to start the season. However, he came up in the biggest way for the Broncos here in Week 4. Welcome back, KJ!

