 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos fall to 2-2 after losing to Raiders 32-23

Filed under:

Randy Gregory carted to the locker room after apparent knee injury

The Denver Broncos lost another starter in the game to a knee injury. Randy Gregory would leave the game and then carted to the locker room.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had just closed the Las Vegas Raiders lead and needed a defensive stop. However, on the first series of downs, Randy Gregory pulled up limping. He would walk off the field under his own power, however, after being examined the team would cart him off to the locker room.

Losing Gregory proved to be fatal as the Broncos defense would collapse allowing the Raiders to drive the length of the field for what would likely be the game-clinching touchdown by Josh Jacobs. If Gregory is out for any length of time it could be a huge issue for the Broncos defense.

In This Stream

Week 4: Broncos at Raiders - Everything we know

View all 35 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...