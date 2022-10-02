Randy Gregory carted to the locker room after apparent knee injury

The Denver Broncos had just closed the Las Vegas Raiders lead and needed a defensive stop. However, on the first series of downs, Randy Gregory pulled up limping. He would walk off the field under his own power, however, after being examined the team would cart him off to the locker room.

Randy Gregory is being carted to the locker room. Not good. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022

Losing Gregory proved to be fatal as the Broncos defense would collapse allowing the Raiders to drive the length of the field for what would likely be the game-clinching touchdown by Josh Jacobs. If Gregory is out for any length of time it could be a huge issue for the Broncos defense.