The Denver Broncos are coming off another ugly performance in Week 4. This time it cost them the game as the Las Vegas Raiders would secure their first win of the season. Denver will host the struggling Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and with the game on Thursday Night Football, they will need to get over this loss quickly and get things back on track with a win next week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3-point home favorites over the Colts in Week 5. The over/under for this game stands at 43.

Broncos vs. Colts betting odds

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2)

Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -3

Moneyline Odds: Denver -165 / Indianapolis +140

Over/Under: 43.0

The Colts run game was completely hammered against the Tennessee Titans today. Jonathan Taylor was held to 42 yards on 20 carries. They only lost by a touchdown due in large part to Matt Ryan throwing for 356 yards on the day. They should find easier paths on the ground against a Broncos’ defense that just gave up 200+ to the Raiders.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense needs to build on some of the positives (and get away from the many negative) from their 23-point day today. They had more success pushing the ball down the field today than in previous weeks and they may need to do more of that now with Javonte Williams likely out for an extended period of time with a knee injury.

This is must-win season for Denver. What do you think Broncos Country?