Broncos Twitter goes ballistic over fumble, loss to the Raiders

That was ...

a debacle.

Losing to the Raiders sucks.

Losing to a winless Raiders team with Josh McDaniels as the head coach is like a thousand cuts to your eye...

Really freakin’ painful.

And yet, the Broncos seem to enjoy self-inflicting pain because most of these losses feel like they were due to big mistakes rather than better opponents.

After a chance to stay tied for first place in the AFC West, improve to one of the best current records in the NFL, and most importantly, build off an emotional comeback win last week, the Broncos chose instead to regress to the mean - stagnant offense and an overwhelmed defense.

As you can imagine, Broncos Twitter was apocalyptic.

Nobody in Broncos Country likes losing to the Raiders.

This one will sting…



The Broncos lose to the only 0-3 team in the NFL.



The Broncos lose to the Raiders.



The Broncos lose to Josh McDaniels. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 2, 2022

And so the blaming began...mostly with roasting Melvin Gordon for coughing up the ball when it was tied 10-10 and the offense needed to change the momentum.

Unfortunately the “scoop and score” that followed the fumble gave Raiders a quick TD and all the momentum.

"CAN YOU HOLD ON TO THE BALL?"



Melvin Gordon: pic.twitter.com/tQQS3kU2Mh — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 2, 2022

Pretty sure that should be the last carry Melvin Gordon ever has as a Bronco…



No I am not being dramatic… — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 2, 2022

That is the third time a Melvin Gordon fumble has been returned for a touchdown in the last 12 games.



It is his fifth fumble in his last five games dating back to last year.



Doesn’t matter what he can do in pass pro, you cannot play a guy who’s fumbling at such an extreme rate. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 2, 2022

Melvin Gordon trying to get back to Denver with the team after today: pic.twitter.com/TYoQTnOrhe — Patrick Chiotti (@PatrickChiotti) October 2, 2022

The Broncos defense was also a prime target after it once again let running back Josh Jacobs run over, through, around, past it.

Probably even on top of and certainly over and over and over again.

Jacobs ran unabated for 144 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns as the Broncos’ defense just ran out of gas.

“Best defense in the league” against the only 0-3 team in the league. Joke. pic.twitter.com/9KJVrVQ11a — Jacob (@J_Luke6) October 2, 2022

Broncos defense sucked on the day the offense actually scored points.



Figures. — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) October 2, 2022

Josh Jacobs making the Broncos defense look lousy.



Feels like I’ve seen this opera before. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 2, 2022

Broncos’ defense allows a brutal 42-yard run from Jacobs, but comes up HUGE in the red zone, holding the Raiders to a FG. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 2, 2022

Josh Jacobs, touchdown. Right up the gut. The Broncos’ red-zone defense finally breaks. 2:02 left, and the Raiders are a PAT away from a 2-score lead. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 2, 2022

Outside of Surtain the Broncos defense is terrible.



Jimmy Garoppolo being ass fooled people into thinking they were a top unit lol — Alex ‍ (@SadNinersFan_) October 2, 2022

Bradley Chubb: "I think we kind of needed this, though. Last week, I called us the best defense in the league. And we've got to live up to that." #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 3, 2022

But Broncos Twitter didn’t have much love for the offense either - even aside from the fumble.

Although Russell Wilson’s day was decent statistically - going 17 of 25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns - he couldn’t get the offense out of trouble enough times.

Russell Wilson: Broncos country, let’s ride!



The ride: pic.twitter.com/3LBxYs12o8 — King Me (@blockedbykuz) September 26, 2022

This Broncos offense is disappointing. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 2, 2022

Broncos offense keeps getting in its own way — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) October 2, 2022

There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe how awful the Broncos are on offense — Jack Farner (@jackfarner_) October 2, 2022

Wasn’t Hackett supposed to bring the West Coast offense and the Zone Blocking Scheme to the offense? Is anyone seeing the principles that make those offenses work in the #Broncos plays? — Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) October 2, 2022

Wilson for Gordon short — off his hands.



Every color of the feel-bad rainbow for the Broncos offense today — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 2, 2022

“Every color of the feel-bad rainbow for the Broncos offense” ... lol, Mase.

Leave it to Brandon Perna to at least find the silver lining.