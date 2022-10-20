AFC West Week 7 Preview

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

The Chiefs will be taking on a familiar foe this weekend in the 49ers. These two teams faced off in Super Bowl 54, where the Chiefs got the win and secured their franchises second Super Bowl win. These teams will be meeting under much different circumstances this time around with both teams coming off a loss in week 6 and looking to get back on track with a win. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will be going from one top defense to the next, as they now face an elite 49ers defense that only lets up a league best of 255 yards per game. The 49ers offense will also run into some troubles of their own. The Chiefs’ defense is one of the best in the league against the run, which does not bode well from Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The Chiefs are coming into this contest as road favorites with a spread of -3.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) vs. Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Two fourth place divisional teams square off in this one, as both of these teams have had two weeks to prepare coming off a bye week in week 6. There is no doubt that the Raiders should win this matchup, but Broncos fans know all too well that this year’s Texans team is not an easy team to put away, losing close games to the Broncos and Bears. Expect Davis Mills and Derek Carr to move the ball down the field with ease through the air in this one because both of these teams have some of the worst defenses in the league with the Texans letting up 414 yards per game and the Raiders allowing 360 yards per game. This matchup will come down to who is able to force the other team to three points instead of six. The Raiders are home favorites by a spread of -7.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

The 49ers and Texans are the two teams the Broncos have beaten this year, but the Chargers now take on an opponent the Broncos lost to back in week 1, the Seahawks. Both of these offenses have a leg up on their opposing defense with the Chargers strength of their offense being through Justin Herbert, who is going against the third worst secondary in the league. Keenan Allen will be coming back from his hamstring injury from week 1 to help Herbert dominate this weak Seattle secondary. Seattle on the other hand, their strength being their commitment to the ground game, will be matched up against one of the worst rush defenses in the league that allows 125 rush yards per game. This is expected to be a high scoring game with the total points set at 51 and the Chargers favored to win the matchup by a touchdown.

Denver Broncos (2-4) vs. New York Jets (4-2)

The Broncos will be hosting a young, overperforming Jets team on Sunday who are coming off a statement win in Green Bay, defeating the Packers 27-10. With Russell Wilson questionable to play and the Broncos coming off three deflating losses in a row, it seems Broncos country does not expect to win against this hot Jets team. This game, as bleak as it may seem, is very much so a winnable game for the Broncos, who are at home against a young team that has not faced a defense nearly as good as the Broncos. If the Broncos can limit Breece Hall and get to young quarterback Zach Wilson, it won’t take much for the Broncos offense to score more points than the other team (but I know that’s asking a lot). Broncos are favored by a point and a half at Mile High with a line of 38.5 total points.

Broncos News

'There’s still plenty of ball left': Broncos acknowledge current reality, still believe in ability to turn season around

Justin Simmons knows where the Broncos stand as they approach what he called Denver's "biggest game of the year."

Injury Report: Russell Wilson ‘feeling better every day,' hoping to play vs. Jets

Russell Wilson said he’s hoping to play on Sunday against the Jets as he battles a hamstring injury.

‘When he gets in those game situations, he’s ready’: LB Alex Singleton records career-high 21 tackles against Chargers in place of Josey Jewell

“Once I knew I got an opportunity, [my mindset has been to] always be prepared for any chance you get ... that’s the biggest thing and most important thing to me,” Singleton said.

Way Back When: The Broncos and the J-E-T-S

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's history with the Jets, including the 1998 AFC Championship Game.