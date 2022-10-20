NFL picks for Week 7 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 7, Adam Malnati continues leads our Mile High Report staff picks by two games on myself. However, it does look like Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann is beginning to chip away a little to defense of her 2021 pick’em title. Here is where things stand after seven weeks.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 7 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score (59-34) took over the top spot besting me by two games last week. Week 6 was a strange one. The top mark was taken by Immatryin2score and newcomer Jstew with just 9 wins each. The rest of us were eight or worse on our winning picks last week. Rough.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!