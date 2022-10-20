 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL picks for Week 7 of the 2022 season

Welcome to Week 7 NFL Picks! Ian St. Clair, Adam Malnati, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Heading into Week 7, Adam Malnati continues leads our Mile High Report staff picks by two games on myself. However, it does look like Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann is beginning to chip away a little to defense of her 2021 pick’em title. Here is where things stand after seven weeks.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 7 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score (59-34) took over the top spot besting me by two games last week. Week 6 was a strange one. The top mark was taken by Immatryin2score and newcomer Jstew with just 9 wins each. The rest of us were eight or worse on our winning picks last week. Rough.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group ID#: 44010
Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!

