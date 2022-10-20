Broncos vs. Jets: TV broadcast map for Week 7

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Jets game on your local CBS affiliate. Amazingly, this is just the third time I’ve been able to do one of these broadcast maps through seven games. Next week, the Denver Broncos play in London, so this type of post won’t be required that week either. That’s a lot of national/prime time slots to start a season.

It hasn’t been an enjoyable start to the Nathaniel Hackett era and having most of those games in front of a national audience has been less than ideal. There are a lot of metrics that suggest the Broncos’ offense is close to getting it together, but every time it seems like they might break out they go into hibernation for multiple quarters in row. They can’t do that against the New York Jets or it’ll get ugly fast. The Jets are playing some of the best football in the NFL right now and Denver needs to bring their A-game and find some offense this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.