Broncos trade rumors for Albert Okwuegbunam ramp up ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Denver Broncos may be looking to move some of their players ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam may be one of them.

By Tim Lynch
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away on Tuesday, November 1st at 2 p.m. MT. With the Denver Broncos struggling at 2-4 and with a few players seemingly in the doghouse, it would make sense for General Manager George Paton to begin fielding calls for some trade offers.

For now, the only rumors we have confirmed reports on is for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Aaron Wilson reported today that the Broncos former fourth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has multiple teams interested in acquiring him from Denver. Okwuegbunam has flashed at times and disappeared at others. He has 51 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns during his three year career.

A big reason why a trade at this time for Albert Okwuegbunam is that he has seen his participation on offense plummet with each passing game. His offensive snap counts went from 66.7% in Week 1 to just a single snap in Week 4. With Broncos’ rookie tight end Greg Dulcich back from injured reserve, it would make sense to move on from Albert O since he isn’t even really part of the picture now on offense.

The question will be what value does Albert O hold from other teams? That’s always the most difficult thing to gauge, since as fans we’ll always overvalue our guys. If I had to step back and try to guess what kind of compensation Denver could get from Albert O, I would say somewhere between a 5th and 6th round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

