Thursday Night Football Week 7: Saints at Cardinals - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

It’s been 84 years since we last had an exciting Thursday Night Football game, so we might be due for some fireworks here in this game. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are both 2-4, so the team that wins will certainly keep their playoff aspirations alive while the loser will be on life support heading into the middle part of the season.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I’m all-in on the Saints stealing a win away from the Cardinals this week. Overall, the Saints have the better offense (4th in NFL vs. 14th in NFL) and just find a way to hang around in games.