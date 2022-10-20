 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos got some positive injury updates on a few key players. Here is the full practice report for Thursday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos received some positive updates on their injury front on Thursday with inside linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and guard Quinn Meinerz all moving from non-participants to limited in practice. However, the only questions Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked was in relation to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was limited today and it seems like he could end up playing on Sunday. However, if he is not ready to go it will be backup Brett Rypien who gets the nod. Hackett was asked if they would adjust the offensive scheme if Rypien starts and it sounds like it would roughly be the same scheme with some tweaks based on who is the quarterback under center.

“It’s a combination,” Hackett explained. “We will always want to be sure that we’re doing the things that is right for the quarterback that’s out there. We typically put a game plan together and we talk through it. Some guys like other things, some like the same things. We just want to be sure we’re doing—whoever is out there, that we have the best plays for those guys.”

I personally think Wilson will be a go, but if not we can sleep soundly know that Rypien has a perfect 1-0 record against the New York Jets, so why not believe in that. Hopefully Wilson is a go, though...

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP LIMITED
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED
Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED
DeShawn Williams DT Back -- LIMITED
Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL FULL
Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL FULL

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP DNP
Elijah Moore WR NIR -- DNP
Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED LIMITED
Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

