Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some positive updates on their injury front on Thursday with inside linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and guard Quinn Meinerz all moving from non-participants to limited in practice. However, the only questions Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked was in relation to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was limited today and it seems like he could end up playing on Sunday. However, if he is not ready to go it will be backup Brett Rypien who gets the nod. Hackett was asked if they would adjust the offensive scheme if Rypien starts and it sounds like it would roughly be the same scheme with some tweaks based on who is the quarterback under center.

“It’s a combination,” Hackett explained. “We will always want to be sure that we’re doing the things that is right for the quarterback that’s out there. We typically put a game plan together and we talk through it. Some guys like other things, some like the same things. We just want to be sure we’re doing—whoever is out there, that we have the best plays for those guys.”

I personally think Wilson will be a go, but if not we can sleep soundly know that Rypien has a perfect 1-0 record against the New York Jets, so why not believe in that. Hopefully Wilson is a go, though...

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP LIMITED D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED DeShawn Williams DT Back -- LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL FULL Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL FULL

Jets Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP DNP Elijah Moore WR NIR -- DNP Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED LIMITED Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED