Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some positive updates on their injury front on Thursday with inside linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and guard Quinn Meinerz all moving from non-participants to limited in practice. However, the only questions Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked was in relation to quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson was limited today and it seems like he could end up playing on Sunday. However, if he is not ready to go it will be backup Brett Rypien who gets the nod. Hackett was asked if they would adjust the offensive scheme if Rypien starts and it sounds like it would roughly be the same scheme with some tweaks based on who is the quarterback under center.
“It’s a combination,” Hackett explained. “We will always want to be sure that we’re doing the things that is right for the quarterback that’s out there. We typically put a game plan together and we talk through it. Some guys like other things, some like the same things. We just want to be sure we’re doing—whoever is out there, that we have the best plays for those guys.”
I personally think Wilson will be a go, but if not we can sleep soundly know that Rypien has a perfect 1-0 record against the New York Jets, so why not believe in that. Hopefully Wilson is a go, though...
Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|FULL
|FULL
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|FULL
|FULL
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NIR
|--
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...