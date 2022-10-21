Most Broncos fans surveyed believe Nathaniel Hackett should be fired during season if he can’t turn things around

Last week, we asked Broncos Country if they believed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos will turn things around on the offense before the Bye Week. Only 21% believed it would happen. Now, after another ugly defeat, they are just two games away from that Bye and this week we asked if Hackett should be fired during the season or not.

59% of Broncos fans said they’d prefer to see Hackett bounced out of town before the final game of the season.

I personally would prefer they just ride this thing out. For one, there isn’t anyone on staff I’d want to take over the thankless job of interim head coach. And secondly, the only guy I would say is deserving is defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but I selfishly want to see him remain on staff beyond 2022 and only a fool new head coach would send him packing after what he has done this season.

With that three game losing streak, overall fan confidence has also hit new lows. We’re at a point now where attrition will be slight with each passing loss, but 0% fan confidence is certainly within reach. Last week, 13% of you were confident in the direction of this team overall, but this week it stands at just 8%.

It’s starting to look like the cryptomarkets. It’s bummer, but as I said last week. All it takes is one win. Then another. As bad as thing have gone, if they head into their Bye at 4-4 then you could argue they still have a chance. No one will believe it, however, unless we start to see some consistency and some life from this anemic offense. We’ll find out this weekend against the New York Jets if anything has changed since Monday...

