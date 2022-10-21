Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He’s going to be day,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson. “He is day-to-day up to this point, so it will probably be [a] game time [decision].”

All five are critical contributors, so getting most of these guys healthy is paramount. Also questionable are guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive linemen DeShawn Williams and D.J. Jones.

Meanwhile, safety Caden Sterns was limited in practice early on but held out on Friday. He is listed as doubtful, which means he likely won’t suit up this week. Everyone else seems ready to go.

The Jets will hold wide receiver Elijah Moore out as the wide receiver has requested a trade. The only other player ruled out is defensive end Jermaine Johnson. They also listed safety Ashtyn Davis as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP DOUBTFUL DeShawn Williams DT Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL FULL FULL -- Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL FULL FULL -- Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Jets Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Elijah Moore WR NIR -- DNP DNP OUT Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED