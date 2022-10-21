Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, including quarterback Russell Wilson.
“He’s going to be day,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson. “He is day-to-day up to this point, so it will probably be [a] game time [decision].”
All five are critical contributors, so getting most of these guys healthy is paramount. Also questionable are guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive linemen DeShawn Williams and D.J. Jones.
Meanwhile, safety Caden Sterns was limited in practice early on but held out on Friday. He is listed as doubtful, which means he likely won’t suit up this week. Everyone else seems ready to go.
The Jets will hold wide receiver Elijah Moore out as the wide receiver has requested a trade. The only other player ruled out is defensive end Jermaine Johnson. They also listed safety Ashtyn Davis as questionable with a hamstring issue.
Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NIR
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Duane Brown
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|--
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|--
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...