Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Friday

Caden Sterns was held out of practice on Friday and is listed as doubtful on Sunday. Here is the full practice report for Friday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He’s going to be day,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson. “He is day-to-day up to this point, so it will probably be [a] game time [decision].”

All five are critical contributors, so getting most of these guys healthy is paramount. Also questionable are guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive linemen DeShawn Williams and D.J. Jones.

Meanwhile, safety Caden Sterns was limited in practice early on but held out on Friday. He is listed as doubtful, which means he likely won’t suit up this week. Everyone else seems ready to go.

The Jets will hold wide receiver Elijah Moore out as the wide receiver has requested a trade. The only other player ruled out is defensive end Jermaine Johnson. They also listed safety Ashtyn Davis as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP DOUBTFUL
DeShawn Williams DT Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL FULL FULL --
Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL FULL FULL --
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Elijah Moore WR NIR -- DNP DNP OUT
Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED --
Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED --
Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

