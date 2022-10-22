On January 25th, 1998, future Broncos Hall of Famers put it all on the line to win the Lombardi & upset the Green Bay Packers’ quest for back to back championships.

Terrell Davis played his heart out through a migraine, rushing for 157 yards on 30 carries and notching 3 touchdowns along the way. John Elway put his body on the line in a diving run for 1st down that became immortalized as “The Helicopter”. Steve Atwater hit so hard that knocked himself and two others unconscious, stalling Brett Favre & the Packers’ last ditch drive to make a comeback. Confetti flew, the Duke of Denver was raised up on his teammates’ shoulders, and Broncos Country went nuts as legendary team owner Pat Bowlen proudly pronounced, “This one’s for John!”

As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl victory, the team has chosen to celebrate a bit early. Fans arriving early at the stadium this Sunday when the Jets come to town will have an opportunity to enjoy the pregame festivities, and anyone willing to download their tickets to an Apple Wallet can get their hands on a free rally towel.

Halftime will be the real show, though, as the organization honors the Super Bowl XXXII winning 1997 Denver Broncos team. And the game’s MVP, Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis will address the crowd.

Empower Field’s parking lots will open at 9:30 AM, and the stadium gates will open at noon. Pregame celebrations will kick off at 1:45 PM, featuring the Stampede Drumline, the Denver Broncos’ Cheerleaders, Thunderstorm, and DJ Bedz.

