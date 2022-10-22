AFC West watch: Chiefs vs 49ers could be Super Bowl preview

All three teams in the AFC West are in action this weekend.

Not that it matters since Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are by far the best team in the division. I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

As it stands, the Chiefs are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4-2, but KC has the tiebreaker from its win over LA in Week 2. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are the lone team with a chance to keep the Chiefs from a division title, but that’s minuscule at best.

Here is Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) vs San Francisco 49ers (3-3), 2:25 p.m., Fox

Once again, this will more than likely be the Game of the Week. And it’s one that should have been on Sunday Night Football.

Given the start time, most Denver Broncos fans won’t be able to watch this game.

Still, this could be a Super Bowl preview, especially considering that the 49ers just traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco is also getting some key guys back from injury this week, namely Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmy Ward.

If the 49ers defense is able to get stops against Mahomes and the Kanas City offense, that will set San Fran up to potentially pull the upset. It’s a matter of Jimmy Garoppolo doing enough for the 49ers offense.

It’ll be interesting to see how much playing time McCaffrey gets on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the -1-point favorite. That moved from -2.5 earlier in the week.

The sportsbook has an intriguing Weekly Special of McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Travis Kelce to each score a touchdown at +800.

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) vs Los Angeles Chargers (4-2), 2:25 p.m. Fox

Speaking of players returning from injury, it would appear Herbert and the Chargers offense will get it’s No. 1 receiver back in Keenan Allen. Even if Allen does play, he may not have the impact he typically makes for the Los Angeles offense.

Still, getting Allen back is big for the Chargers.

If the LA defense is able to get consistent pressure on Geno Smith, the Chargers should win this game.

Herbert and Los Angeles should be able to move the ball at will against the Seahawks defense.

DraftKings has the Chargers as -5-point favorites.

Welcome to the late-window pillow fight.

Two bad teams fighting to prove they’re not as bad as their record indicates.

For what it’s worth, DraftKings has the Raiders as the -6.5-point favorites. If that number jumps to 7, I’d jump on it.

Here’s hoping for a Texans win since the national media will jump on the Las Vegas hype train faster than drunks at free taco night at the food cart.

“Watch out for the Raiders. They’re back after a big win over Houston. They’re about to reel off a 10-game winning streak and overtake the Chiefs for best team in the AFC West.”