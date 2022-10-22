Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Denver Broncos’ backup quarterback Brett Rypien will start in place of Russell Wilson on Sunday. This will be Rypien’s second NFL start in his career. The first came in 2020 when he and the Broncos beat the Jets.

While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources.



Brett Rypien gets the start. pic.twitter.com/UR11TisM8S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2022

Wilson injured his hamstring during the Monday Night Football game against the Chargers but was hoping to play a week later.

“I’m feeling better. I’m feeling better every day, day by day,” Wilson said on Thursday. “Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know—wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better.”

Apparently the wolverine blood wasn’t enough and the coach made the call a day earlier than expected.

Nathaniel Hackett has been saying all week Wilson would be a day-to-day practice decision and a game-time start decision. Making the call a day earlier gives the Jets a little time to prepare as head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week he fully expected to be facing Wilson.

“The ultimate competitor, he’s got to be pretty broken to not play,” Saleh said earlier this week.

Interesting decision to say this a day early and give the Jets a little more time to adapt, but ultimately it will still be up to some stellar play calling from Hackett to help this team avoid disaster against a surging Jets team.