Broncos elevate QB Josh Johnson to active roster

The Denver Broncos have elevated quarterback Josh Johnson and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster ahead of the New York Jets game.

By Tim Lynch
With quarterback Russell Wilson ruled out of the Denver Broncos game on Sunday against the New York Jets, the team has named backup Brett Rypien the starter for Week 7. In a corresponding move, they also elevated practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson to the active roster on Saturday.

Johnson is a 13-year veteran in the NFL and has a career 58.1% completion percentage with 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. He lost the backup job to Rypien in the preseason, but it was a close battle between those two.

The quarterback changes will give Wilson a week to recover from a strained hamstring during the Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He probably could have played, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is taking extra care with the Broncos starting quarterback.

The team also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster for the second-straight week. With Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve, we should expect Fraboni to be elevated every week.

