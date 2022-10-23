How to watch Broncos vs. Jets in NFL Week 7

Game Preview

The Denver Broncos are reeling from a three-game losing streak and now will be without their starting quarterback in Russell Wilson. With Brett Rypien getting the nod, he will face a surging New York Jets team led by a fierce defense that just held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to a mere 10 points in a road win at Lambeau.

That’s a tall ask, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett felt positive with how the team has responded to yet another heartbreaking loss in overtime saying, “Every game is critical. We want to be sure that we’re always putting ourselves in a position to win. We’ve been in tight games—two overtime games in a row. We just have to bring it together so that we can win those close games now.”

He’s not wrong, but the issue isn’t losing tight games is that his offense is unable to perform even the basics to put any type of points on the board. They have scored over 16 points just once this season through six games. That’s just atrocious. To put that into context, if they’d been able to score just 20 points per game the team would be 5-1 right now instead of 2-4.

So buckle up, its now Brett Rypien’s turn to cook with the mud and manure given to him by Hackett’s offense and play calling.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: New York Jets (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4)

When: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Online Streaming: CBS / FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)

If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Jets game on CBS this week during their afternoon slot of games. Alaska and Hawaii will both be denied again this week.

If you see BLUE in the map below, you’ll have the #Broncos #Jets game on CBS this weekend. #NYJvsDEN https://t.co/8BkSKaBurP — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) October 20, 2022

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP DOUBTFUL DeShawn Williams DT Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED OUT Tyrie Cleveland WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs FULL FULL FULL -- Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Eric Saubert TE Thigh FULL FULL FULL -- Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Jets Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jermaine Johnson DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Elijah Moore WR NIR -- DNP DNP OUT Duane Brown T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Braxton Berrios WR Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Quincy Williams LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED

Broncos-Jets Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a slight home favorite in this game against the Jets. However, the line shifted from 2.5-points to 1.5-points and then when Russell Wilson was officially ruled out it jumped to a 1.5-point advantage for New York. I felt like this was a game Denver could win in spite of its offense and I still feel that way, so I won’t be changing my picks heading into today.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we asked if you felt like Nathaniel Hackett should be fired midseason instead of having General Manager George Paton wait until the season concluded to make that move. 59% of you want this guy out of town as soon as possible. No one in the NFL needs a win with a quality offensive performance more than Hackett this week.

