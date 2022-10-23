Pat Surtain gives Broncos fans reason to applaud

Good morning, Broncos Country!

There’s a lot of frustration around the Denver Broncos.

Deservedly so.

But there’s an aspect of this team that’s not, and that’s the defense. To narrow this down even more, Pat Surtain II.

Simply put, Surtain is an unreal cornerback.

His style of play and ability to shut down opposing receivers is reminiscent of Champ Bailey. Surtain just does not give an inch to anyone.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Surtain did not allow a reception in coverage for the second time this season. And heading into Sunday’s game vs the New York Jets, Surtain has allowed 142 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, that’s the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles James Bradberry (115).

Patrick Surtain did not allow a reception in coverage for the second time in a game this season.



Surtain has allowed just 142 yards on 35 targets this season, the 2nd-fewest yards allowed in the NFL (min. 30 targets).#DENvsLAC | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/50JSh6Z8tT — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 18, 2022

Keep in mind, Surtain is in his second year.

If the Broncos offense was capable of doing literally anything, this is the type of play that would put Surtain in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. But for now, at least Denver has a shutdown corner and a defense worth celebrating.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on Denver ESPN 1600 AM. This week we preview Sunday’s home game vs the Jets.

