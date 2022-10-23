Report: Broncos have been receiving trade calls for Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have been receiving trade calls for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Schefter also indicates that other teams have told him that they do not believe the Broncos will sell low on either of the three players.

This report seems to imply that teams are calling, and the Broncos are listening to offers to some of their top young players, but want a solid return for all three of them. To add fuel to the fire, 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis replied to Schefter’s tweet by saying all three of these players are on the trading block. This would obviously indicate that the Broncos are doing more than just listening to trade offers.

As we know, the Broncos 2022 season which held so much promise after an offseason filled with hope and excitement ended up just being a cruel trick and a disaster. They are currently 2-4 and are likely facing 2-5 with backup quarterback Brett Rypien facing a defense that stopped an Aaron Rodgers-led offense just last week. So, it makes sense they would be in sell mode, especially since they are without a first or second-round pick after the Russell Wilson trade.

I would imagine General Manager George Paton is aiming high with the potential return for Jerry Jeudy and/or Bradley Chubb. Right now, Chubb has 5.5 sacks and looks back to his previous form. He’s a free agent at year's end and a contending team looking for a pass-rushing boost, could offer a first-round pick in return, right? As for Jeudy, he’s a talented former first-round pick who has yet to really break out for the Broncos. A mix of poor quarterback play and injuries are to blame for that, but a receiving-needy team could cough up a day-two selection for Jeudy.

Now, K.J. Hamler has not really done too much in his career thus far, but when healthy, he’s one of the fastest players in the game and could be a key deep threat for a contending team as well. I would expect anything more than a day-three selection here, but the Broncos may hold put for more since he’s a former second-round selection.

With the November 1st trade deadline quickly approaching, we should know more about these potential deals as we move forward. It is still early on Sunday as well, so more details about this report could leak out, especially from the Broncos side.