Report: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring

According to NFL Network’s NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, leaving his status for next week up in the air. And he still believed he could play today.



Wilson is obviously out for today’s game vs. the Jets, but his status for next weekend’s game in London now also appears to be in doubt.

The report indicates that Wilson suffered a “grade two strain” which is usually a multiple-week injury that could turn into something more if he tried playing through it.

Tests on Tuesday revealed the partial tear — also known as a Grade 2 strain — which is generally a multiple-week injury because of the risk of additional damage. So despite Wilson’s public and private desire to play through it, there was virtually no chance the Broncos would let him on the field Sunday.

Wilson reportedly pushed the team privately to play through this injury, and even stating that he believes he played through worse while in Seattle, the Broncos training staff wants to protect Wilson from himself. That is why he was ruled out Saturday instead of being a game-time decision as originally reported.

This is a tough break for the Broncos who are on the verge of facing a lost season before the month of November. They are currently 2-4 and could be a lowly 2-6 heading into their bye week after next weekend’s game, especially if they are down Wilson.

Backup Brett Rypien has a chance to save the Broncos' season with some good play, but the odds are stacked against him.