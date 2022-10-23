The Denver Broncos (2-4) will host a red-hot New York Jets (4-2) team in Week 7 and they’ll do it without their starting quarterback as Russell Wilson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien will get the start in this game.

In-Game Updates

12:35 PM MT: The Broncos inactives list officially ruled quarterback Russell Wilson out. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell also wasn’t ready to go for this game. Here is your full Broncos-Jets gameday inactives list.

Game Preview

With Brett Rypien under center, the Broncos must establish the run game early with Latavius Murray. Melvin Gordon was named the starter, but you have to believe Murray will be the back the team features heavily in this game. The Jets have the fourth best run defense in the NFL allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, so Denver will have its work cut out for them.

If they can establish the run game, then the short passing game will open up for Rypien. He doesn’t have great arm strength and with the day being a windy one in Denver, he’ll need to make those plays in the short game to get points on the board.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. Our staff predicted that the Broncos will lose again this week, but I disagreed with their collective assessment. I think Rypien will surprise the Jets and Denver will come out on top.