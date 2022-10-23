 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jets gameday inactives: Week 7

The Denver Broncos do not have Russell Wilson today. Here are the full gameday inactives for both the Broncos and New York Jets for today.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have already ruled quarterback Russell Wilson out against the New York Jets. They’ve also held inside linebacker Josey Jewell out, which means Alex Singleton will get a chance to follow up his record-setting 21 combined tackle performance from last week.

As expected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is also inactive. He is certainly on the trade block and will likely not be a Bronco in the coming weeks. The rest of the Broncos inactives were mostly expected as young players or working back from injury.

Meanwhile, the Jets have a guy on their inactives list who requested a trade. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is inactive again for them this week. They will also be down Bryce Hall and Jermaine Johnson.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Russell Wilson QB
Jalen Virgil WR
Caden Sterns S
Essang Bassey CB
Josey Kewell ILB
Albert Okquegbunam TE

Jets inactives

Player Position
Elijah Moore WR
Jeremy Ruckert TE
Mike White QB
Jermaine Johnson DE
Bryce Hall CB
Ashtyn Davis S

