Broncos vs. Jets gameday inactives: Week 7

The Denver Broncos have already ruled quarterback Russell Wilson out against the New York Jets. They’ve also held inside linebacker Josey Jewell out, which means Alex Singleton will get a chance to follow up his record-setting 21 combined tackle performance from last week.
As expected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is also inactive. He is certainly on the trade block and will likely not be a Bronco in the coming weeks. The rest of the Broncos inactives were mostly expected as young players or working back from injury.
Meanwhile, the Jets have a guy on their inactives list who requested a trade. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is inactive again for them this week. They will also be down Bryce Hall and Jermaine Johnson.
Broncos inactives
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Position
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Josey Kewell
|ILB
|Albert Okquegbunam
|TE
Jets inactives
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Position
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Mike White
|QB
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
