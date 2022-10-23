Broncos vs. Jets gameday inactives: Week 7

The Denver Broncos have already ruled quarterback Russell Wilson out against the New York Jets. They’ve also held inside linebacker Josey Jewell out, which means Alex Singleton will get a chance to follow up his record-setting 21 combined tackle performance from last week.

As expected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is also inactive. He is certainly on the trade block and will likely not be a Bronco in the coming weeks. The rest of the Broncos inactives were mostly expected as young players or working back from injury.

Meanwhile, the Jets have a guy on their inactives list who requested a trade. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is inactive again for them this week. They will also be down Bryce Hall and Jermaine Johnson.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Russell Wilson QB Jalen Virgil WR Caden Sterns S Essang Bassey CB Josey Kewell ILB Albert Okquegbunam TE