Broncos vs. Jets first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos had Dre’Mont Jones, Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons, and Brandon McManus out as team captains for the opening coin toss against the New York Jets. The Jets lost the toss and Denver deferred possession to the second half.

My man @ShannonSharpe pumping up crowd. They roar in approval. I hope this isn’t the peak of day. #Denver7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/6E0fmmQuzE — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 23, 2022

Zach Wilson and the Jets came out throwing on after three straight incompletions they punted. Their time of possession on that opening drive was a mere 23 seconds including the 59-yard punt.

With Russell Wilson out with a hamstring injury, Brett Rypien’s first pass was complete to Jerry Jeudy for about an inch after Melvin Gordon gained three yards on first down. On third and seven, Rypien found Jeudy again on a 16-yard dart for a first down to the Broncos 36-yard line.

A pitch to Gordon on the next play picked up another six, but he was stuffed for no gain on second down. On third and four, Rypien had space to run for a first down but decided to fire a pass to a well-covered Jeudy that fell incomplete to bring out the punt team.

After a second-straight three and out to open the game, the Jets punted the ball back to Rypien and the Broncos with great field position at their own 40-yard line.

On Denver’s first play they attempted a screen pass to Jerry Jeudy, but Courtland Sutton blew his block leading to Jeudy being absolutely destroyed on the play. He stayed down in pain for a while, but was eventually able to get up and jog off the field under his own power.

Here’s that big hit from DJ Reed on Jerry Jeudy in Jets vs Broncos. pic.twitter.com/HOTJFg7BT4 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 23, 2022

Not satisfied with one failed screen pass, Nathaniel Hackett called another to Melvin Gordon that was also blown up to setup a third and 10. KJ Hamler broke wide open on third down and Rypien missed badly on the throw to bring out the punt unit.

Denver’s defense suffered a breakdown in the run game with Breece Hall breaking free for a 62-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points.

Wow, #Jets rookie Breece Hall just keeps making plays.



62-yard touchdown! pic.twitter.com/9wp5MLkyup — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Jets 7, Broncos 0.

Denver’s next drive got some momentum through several penalties by the Jets defense along the way. That led to Mike Boone breaking runs of 7-yards and 15-yards to the Jets 23-yard line. After an ugly throw from Rypien on a second down that could have been a walk-in touchdown to Greg Dulcich, he found an open Jeudy for a 17-yard gain to setup a first and goal from the six yard line.

Two plays later, Latavius Murray walks it in for a first quarter touchdown to cap a 13-play, 75 yard drive.

First TD in the orange & blue for @LataviusM!



: CBS pic.twitter.com/usqcodrIxn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022

However, Brandon McManus whiffed the extra point after a terrible snap to keep the Jets in the lead.

Jets 7, Broncos 6.

On the next series, Zach Wilson attempted to do a double spin and fumbled. However, the play was whistled dead despite a scoop and score by the Denver defense. After a challenge, the ruling on the field stood. Dre’Mont Jones decided he would sack Wilson again to end the quarter. That was back-to-back sacks for Jones to end the Jets drive.