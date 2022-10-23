Broncos vs. Jets second quarter recap

The New York Jets decided to run the clock out in the first quarter to punt into the wind to start the second quarter. The decision burned them as the Denver Broncos would get the ball back at their own 48-yard line to start their next drive.

Melvin Gordon would get the first two hand offs to start their next drive, but he would gain just three total yards. On third and seven, Brett Rypien ran for the first down but chose to slide so he was marked down a yard shy. He would plunge forward for the first down on fourth and one.

Despite the good start to that drive, Bill Vinovich continued to make questionable calls and no calls as is typical of his Broncos-games. Denver would try a 56-yard field goal on a very windy day and it sailed wide. The Jets would get excellent field position on their next drive.

After forcing another three and out on the Jets offense, the Broncos offense would be pinned on their own one yard line to start their next drive. They started on their own 48 on their last drive, but that 56-yard field goal miss led to a complete flip in field position.

A quick pass outside to Greg Dulcich got Denver some breathing room. Then after a short run for a first down, Brett Rypien let it rip deep to Jerry Jeudy for a 45-yard gain.

Brett Rypien began dealing from there and quickly found themselves on the fringes of the red zone after hitting tight end Eric Tomlinson for a first down to the Jets 21-yard line. Denver’s first penalty of the game killed their momentum, however, as the false start penalty would result in a field goal attempt from 44-yards. Brandon McManus would make this attempt to put Denver in the lead for the first time in the game.

Broncos 9, Jets 7.

The Jets lost Breece Hall for the game with a knee injury on their next drive, but that didn’t deter them. On a first and 15, Michael Carter ran right past Jonas Griffith for a 37-yard gain to put the Jets into field goal range with less than two minutes to go in the half.

With the second quarter coming to an end, the Jets kicked a field goal of their own to retake the lead before halftime.

Jets 10, Broncos 9.