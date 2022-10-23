Broncos vs. Jets third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened up with the the ball to start the second half. Their opening drive picked up one first down, but facing a fourth and one at midfield, they decided to punt it away to the New York Jets.

Feels like Hackett's decision-making has no rhyme or reason to it sometimes. Kick a 56-yarder on a windy day, then punt instead of kicking one in perfect weather. QB sneak on 4th and 1 then punt it on 4th and 1. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 23, 2022

After a number of punts from both teams that I lost count of, the Broncos offense finally did something worthy of note in the third quarter. Brett Rypien looked towards Jerry Jeudy on first down. The pass was high, but Jeudy laid out for it and got his feet in bounds for a 12-yard gain.

That good play led to a third and one a few plays later, but Nathaniel Hackett needed to be the smartest guy in the room again. So instead of an inside run for a first down, we short pass outside short of the sticks to Andrew Beck was read perfectly and blown up for yet another Broncos punt.

Denver would get the ball back in short order again, but the first big mistake by Brett Rypien would give the Jets a chance to extend their lead late in the first quarter after throwing an interception to help set New York up in Broncos’ territory.